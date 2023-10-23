RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Guardiola spoke about Manchester City's difficulties in the last match

Guardiola spoke about Manchester City's difficulties in the last match

Football news Today, 03:59
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Guardiola spoke about Manchester City's difficulties in the last match Guardiola spoke about Manchester City's difficulties in the last match

After the 2-1 win over Brighton, Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola spoke to reporters.

In particular, the Spanish coach noted the quality of the opponent’s play.

"Brighton have incredible quality and we had to overcome difficulties in this match. Doku played a brilliant match and helped us. He understands situations quickly," he said.

The coach also admitted that his team played very well for 55-60 minutes and created more and more chances to score.

“We had to defend hard at the end of the match to get the winning result,” he concluded.

Let us remind you that the English champion opened the scoring in the seventh minute through the efforts of Julián Alvarez. In the second half, Erling Haaland doubled City's lead. Brighton were able to come back in the 73rd minute thanks to a goal from Ansu Fati.

Manchester City took first place in the English Premier League standings with 21 points from nine matches. Brighton are in seventh place with 16 points.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester City Brighton Premier League England
Popular news
Arsenal respond to hate war over women's team photo Football news Today, 05:27 Arsenal respond to hate war over women's team photo
Girl of the day. Former top 40 tennis player quit the sport and opened an account on OnlyFans Tennis news Today, 04:33 Girl of the day. Former top 40 tennis player quit the sport and opened an account on OnlyFans
PHOTO. Liverpool fans display Palestinian flags at Premier League match Football news Today, 03:21 PHOTO. Liverpool fans display Palestinian flags at Premier League match
Fans tried to disrupt the Ajax match. The team lost and dropped into the relegation zone Football news Today, 00:58 Fans tried to disrupt the Ajax match. The team lost and dropped into the relegation zone
VIDEO. 17-year-old Barcelona talent sets La Liga record Football news Today, 00:22 VIDEO. 17-year-old Barcelona talent sets La Liga record
VIDEO. Boston and Detroit achieved their fifth consecutive victories in the new NHL season Hockey news Today, 00:11 VIDEO. Boston and Detroit achieved their fifth consecutive victories in the new NHL season
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:27 Arsenal respond to hate war over women's team photo Tennis news Today, 04:33 Girl of the day. Former top 40 tennis player quit the sport and opened an account on OnlyFans Football news Today, 04:14 The Juventus defender dedicated the victory over Milan to the controversial Fagioli Football news Today, 03:59 Guardiola spoke about Manchester City's difficulties in the last match Football news Today, 03:21 PHOTO. Liverpool fans display Palestinian flags at Premier League match Football news Today, 02:41 Napoli responded to rumors of disagreements with Osimhen Football news Today, 02:38 "He's stronger." Pochettino compared Mudryk and Zinchenko Football news Today, 01:11 Lyon in crisis. The legendary club dropped to the last place in Ligue 1 Football news Today, 00:58 Fans tried to disrupt the Ajax match. The team lost and dropped into the relegation zone Football news Today, 00:22 VIDEO. 17-year-old Barcelona talent sets La Liga record
Sport Predictions
Football Today Udinese vs Lecce prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football Today Fatih Karagumruk vs Adana Demirspor prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football Today Trabzonspor vs Alanyaspor prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football Today Fiorentina vs Empoli prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football Today Tottenham vs Fulham prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football Today Valencia vs Cadiz predictios and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football 24 oct 2023 Norwich vs Middlesbrough prediction and betting tips on October 24, 2023 Football 24 oct 2023 Sevilla vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on October 24, 2023