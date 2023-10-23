Guardiola spoke about Manchester City's difficulties in the last match

After the 2-1 win over Brighton, Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola spoke to reporters.

In particular, the Spanish coach noted the quality of the opponent’s play.

"Brighton have incredible quality and we had to overcome difficulties in this match. Doku played a brilliant match and helped us. He understands situations quickly," he said.

The coach also admitted that his team played very well for 55-60 minutes and created more and more chances to score.

“We had to defend hard at the end of the match to get the winning result,” he concluded.

Let us remind you that the English champion opened the scoring in the seventh minute through the efforts of Julián Alvarez. In the second half, Erling Haaland doubled City's lead. Brighton were able to come back in the 73rd minute thanks to a goal from Ansu Fati.

Manchester City took first place in the English Premier League standings with 21 points from nine matches. Brighton are in seventh place with 16 points.