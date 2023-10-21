Guardiola vs De Zerbi. Fati's goal didn't help Brighton take points in Manchester

In the ninth round of the English Premier League, Manchester City at their home ground hosted Brighton, with Roberto De Zerbi, whom Guardiola considers his successor, in charge.

The hosts managed to score an early goal. Julian Alvarez opened the scoring on the 7th minute with an assist from Dokú. Then, on the 19th minute, Holland ended his goal drought, scoring his ninth Premier League goal.

Overall, «the Citizens» looked stronger and deservedly secured the victory. Brighton managed to respond with Fati's goal in the 73rd minute, but they couldn't take any points from this match.

Manchester City 2-1 Brighton

Goals: 1:0 - Alvarez 7, 2:0 - Holland 19, 2:1 - Fati 73.

Sent off: Akanji 90+6.