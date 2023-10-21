Manchester City – Brighton: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel

Today, the ninth round of the English Premier League will feature a match in which Manchester City will face Brighton as the visiting team. This is the first match for both teams after the international break, and much will depend on the physical condition of the players.

After eight rounds, only two points separate the two teams. Manchester City, with eighteen points, is currently in third place in the Premier League, while Brighton is in sixth place with sixteen points.

Two participants in European competitions this season will compete for these crucial points. Manchester City will aim to reclaim the top spot in the league table after suffering two defeats in their last two matches against Wolves and Arsenal. Brighton, on the other hand, will try to secure points in this match, just as they did in matches against Manchester United and Liverpool.

The match between Manchester City and Brighton will take place on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at 16:00 Central European Time. Below, we have provided information on where to watch this match in your country.

Australia - Optus Sport

Cameroon - SuperSport

Canada - fuboTV Canada

Kenya - SuperSport

Nigeria - SuperSport

South Africa - SuperSport

Uganda - SuperSport

United Kingdom - not available in the UK

United States - NBC Sports

Other countries: