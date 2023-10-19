Manchester City vs Brighton prediction and betting tips on October 21, 2023

Prediction on game Total over 3.5 Odds: 1.93 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the next round of the English Championship, a match between Manchester City and Brighton will take place on October 21, 2023. The national champion suffered two defeats in a row in the championship and now they have the opportunity to rehabilitate themselves in front of their home audience.

"Manchester City "

Six wins in a row at the start of the new season looked too strong given the level of competition in England. Quite expectedly, there was a decline in the city’s play and they lost twice.

In the previous round they lost in the game against Wolverhampton, and in the last round they were beaten by their direct competitor for the title, London Arsenal.

In general, the fans have no reason to be sad, because their idols play very high-quality football, although they have to do this on all fronts, which is also very difficult.

"Brighton"

This team has proven itself to be no longer an average team, but a medal competitor. The guests are gradually approaching the top clubs; last season they were already in the eurozone, and now they are in sixth place with 16 points, behind Aston Villa on goal difference.

They suffered a slump in their last two matches, scoring just one. The defeat to Aston Villa with a score of 1:6 was especially painful.

Prediction for the game between Manchester City and Brighton

Brighton have scored over 2.5 goals in their last nine matches, while City have lost two in a row.

The visitors can cause problems for any team, but if you look at their recent games, they seem to be in big trouble.

Of course, the “citizens” are the favorites for the upcoming match. But here I want to guess the number of goals scored, not the winner. I will bet on the total over 3.5 at odds of 1.93.