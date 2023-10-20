One for Messi, one for the rest. Guardiola has declared who should claim the coveted Ballon d'Or

RU RU NG NG
Football news
During a press conference, Manchester City's head coach has expressed his opinion on who, in his view, deserves the Ballon d'Or this year.

The manager believes that this award should consist of two parts: one Ballon d'Or for Lionel Messi and one for all the others. Nevertheless, Guardiola pointed out that Erling Haaland should win it, as the Norwegian had an exceptional season, achieving the treble and scoring a million goals.

However, the Manchester City coach added that Messi won the World Cup. Guardiola concluded that both players are deserving, so he remains undecided.

It's worth noting that on October 30th, the Ballon d'Or award ceremony will take place at the Châtelet Theatre in Paris. The determination of the winner has changed in recent years, focusing on achievements within a season rather than over the year. Last year's recipient of the award was Karim Benzema, the French forward of Real Madrid.

Furthermore, the leading favorites for the Ballon d'Or have been named. Topping the list is former PSG forward, now the captain of Inter Miami, Lionel Messi. Following him is the Norwegian international and Manchester City player, Erling Haaland. In the third position in the rankings is the captain of the French national team, representing PSG, Kylian Mbappé.

