Galatasaray midfielder Sara attracts interest from Manchester City

This summer, Manchester City is determined to strengthen their midfield, and the club has unexpectedly found an option in the Turkish Super Lig.

Details: According to UOL, Manchester City has set its sights on Galatasaray's Brazilian central midfielder Gabriel Sara.

At City, the 25-year-old is highly valued both for his defensive skills and his playmaking abilities.

Another key factor is that Sara is already adapted to life in England, having previously played for Norwich before joining Galatasaray.

This season, Sara has registered 2 goals and 8 assists in 41 appearances across all competitions.

