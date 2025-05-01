Barcelona begins preparations to sign Haaland in the summer of 2026

The Barcelona management is set to bring in a new striker to replace Robert Lewandowski, whose contract expires in the summer of 2026. And the club is preparing a sensational transfer move.

Details: According to El Nacional, the club's executives are drawing up a plan to sign Manchester City star Erling Haaland.

The club believes that with the new Nike sponsorship deal, they will have the funds needed to land the Norwegian forward. If successful, Haaland would become the most expensive player in Barcelona's history.

Although Haaland recently signed a new contract with Man City running until the summer of 2034, he could consider leaving if the team's results do not improve.

This season, Haaland has scored 30 goals in 40 appearances for Manchester City across all competitions.

Reminder: It was announced today that Barcelona's first-choice right-back Jules Koundé will miss three weeks due to injury.