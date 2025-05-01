Koundé sidelined almost until the end of the season

This season, Jules Koundé has emerged as one of Barcelona’s key players, but as the campaign draws to a close, the team will have to cope without the Frenchman.

Details: According to Fran Miguel, Koundé will be out for at least three weeks due to a thigh injury sustained in yesterday’s match against Inter (3-3).

This means Koundé will definitely miss the return leg against Inter, as well as El Clásico next weekend.

Koundé has made 53 appearances this season, recording 4 goals and 8 assists.

