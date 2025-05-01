RU RU ES ES FR FR
“You're really good!” Even Real Madrid fans are raving about Yamal’s performance against Inter in the Champions League

Football news Today, 04:17
Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Barcelona’s rising star Lamine Yamal delivered a stellar performance against Inter Milan in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final, impressing even the most loyal Real Madrid supporters.

One Madrid fan even left a comment under Yamal’s Instagram photos from the clash with the Milan side. He wrote, “Even as a Madrid fan, I have to admit, you are too good bro!” The comment quickly went viral, racking up more than 5,500 likes and sparking a wave of admiration.

Indeed, Lamine Yamal was outstanding against Inter Milan—despite almost missing out on the match entirely. Before kick-off, reports emerged that Yamal had picked up an injury during the warm-up, and there were even announcements that he wouldn’t play. But in the end, he took to the pitch and delivered yet another standout performance.

Both teams put on a thrilling, action-packed display that ended in a dramatic 3-3 draw. Each side had chances to clinch the win—Inter even found the net through Mkhitaryan, but the goal was ruled out for a narrow offside.

The return leg is set for May 6 in Milan.

