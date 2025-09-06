RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Flick has a new assistant. Thiago Alcântara returns to Barcelona

Flick has a new assistant. Thiago Alcântara returns to Barcelona

Alcântara comes back to his boyhood club
Football news Today, 09:56
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Flick has a new assistant. Thiago Alcântara returns to Barcelona Photo: x.com/FabrizioRomano

Barcelona is looking to strengthen not only its squad but also its coaching staff. Thiago Alcântara is set to return to his boyhood club as the new assistant to Hansi Flick.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the 34-year-old former Barcelona midfielder, who already spent several weeks last year working alongside the German coach, has decided to return to the Spanish club where his career began. He will take up his new duties as early as next week.

Let’s not forget, Alcântara is a Barcelona academy graduate and played for the first team from 2011 to 2013. He retired from professional football in 2024, with Liverpool as his last club.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
LaLiga Spain LaLiga Spain Table LaLiga Spain Fixtures LaLiga Spain Predictions
Related Team News
Де гонг Football news Today, 05:31 A blow for Barcelona. Frenkie de Jong suffers injury during international duty
Рафинья Football news Today, 03:36 Scandal! Raphinha accuses Disneyland staff of racism
Yamal with his younger brother after Spain's victory at Euro 2024 Lifestyle Today, 03:21 Lamine Yamal shares heartfelt birthday wishes for his younger brother
Oriol Romeu in the Barcelona line-up Football news Yesterday, 15:10 Time to say goodbye! Barcelona announce Oriol Romeu's departure
Barcelona is making a mistake. Pochettino launches sharp criticism at the club Football news 04 sep 2025, 05:20 "Barcelona is making a mistake". Pochettino launches sharp criticism at the club
Saudi Arabian representative offered Lewandowski €100 million per year Football news 03 sep 2025, 15:59 Saudi Arabian representative offered Lewandowski €100 million per year
Related Tournament News
Dani Rodriguez in the Mallorca squad Football news 03 sep 2025, 04:29 A very strange situation! Mallorca strips Dani Rodríguez of his salary and captaincy
A gulf in class: Could La Liga clubs replicate Liverpool's transfer window? Football news 02 sep 2025, 07:38 A gulf in class: Could La Liga clubs replicate Liverpool's transfer window?
Alexander Cheferin - President of UEFA Football news 29 aug 2025, 06:41 "European teams should play in Europe" – Aleksander Čeferin comments on Barcelona's desire to play La Liga match in Miami
Barcelona at the Johan Cruyff Stadium Football news 27 aug 2025, 07:38 No Camp Nou return! Venue selected for Barcelona vs Valencia clash
New conflict! Ter Stegen goes against Barcelona Football news 24 aug 2025, 16:32 New conflict! Ter Stegen goes against Barcelona
Deadlock. Barcelona may sell a player they only signed this summer Football news 24 aug 2025, 14:53 Deadlock. Barcelona may sell a player they only signed this summer
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores