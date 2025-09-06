Flick has a new assistant. Thiago Alcântara returns to Barcelona

Alcântara comes back to his boyhood club

Barcelona is looking to strengthen not only its squad but also its coaching staff. Thiago Alcântara is set to return to his boyhood club as the new assistant to Hansi Flick.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the 34-year-old former Barcelona midfielder, who already spent several weeks last year working alongside the German coach, has decided to return to the Spanish club where his career began. He will take up his new duties as early as next week.

🚨🔵🔴 Thiago Alcantara has decided to return as part of Hansi Flick’s staff at Barcelona.



Understand he might be back already from next week if all goes to plan, but the agreement is 100% done.



Decision made and comeback imminent, as @AdriaAlbets reported. 🔜 pic.twitter.com/RdegC1TkC7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 6, 2025

Let’s not forget, Alcântara is a Barcelona academy graduate and played for the first team from 2011 to 2013. He retired from professional football in 2024, with Liverpool as his last club.