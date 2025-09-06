Flick has a new assistant. Thiago Alcântara returns to Barcelona
Alcântara comes back to his boyhood club
Football news Today, 09:56Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Photo: x.com/FabrizioRomano
Barcelona is looking to strengthen not only its squad but also its coaching staff. Thiago Alcântara is set to return to his boyhood club as the new assistant to Hansi Flick.
According to Fabrizio Romano, the 34-year-old former Barcelona midfielder, who already spent several weeks last year working alongside the German coach, has decided to return to the Spanish club where his career began. He will take up his new duties as early as next week.
Let’s not forget, Alcântara is a Barcelona academy graduate and played for the first team from 2011 to 2013. He retired from professional football in 2024, with Liverpool as his last club.