Federico Chiesa could continue his career in the Turkish Super Lig

Beşiktaş interested in Liverpool winger

Beşiktaş is making a determined push to sign Federico Chiesa

Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano, Beşiktaş is eager to sign Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa. Liverpool is willing to let the player go, but only if it is a permanent transfer rather than a loan deal.

Federico Chiesa joined Liverpool in 2024. Since then, the 27-year-old Italian has made 17 appearances, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

Reminder: The transfer window in Turkey is open until September 12, and the "Eagles" are aiming to complete the deal for the Italian by then.

Previously, there were also reports about a potential move for Raúl Asensio to the Istanbul club.