Real defender Asensio could swap Madrid for the Turkish Super Lig

Besiktas considers signing the Real Madrid defender
Transfer news Today, 01:39
Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
Details: According to AS Real Madrid defender Raul Asensio may be on the move. The 22-year-old Spaniard does not have a guaranteed spot in the starting lineup, which could prompt him to seek a new club. A potential destination for Asensio is Turkish side Besiktas, who are showing interest in the player.

See also: Turkey vs Spain prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 7, 2025

The transfer window is still open in both Turkey and Saudi Arabia, so this remains one of the options for Asensio's next move.

Last season, the player made 23 La Liga appearances and scored 1 goal.

Reminder: Earlier reports stated that Alonso is ready to part ways with five players, including Asensio.

