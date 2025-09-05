Real Madrid shake-up. Alonso ready to part ways with five players

Real could say goodbye to five players this winter

Details: According to the source, Los Blancos head coach Xabi Alonso does not trust the players previously relied upon by former manager Carlo Ancelotti. Among them are Andriy Lunin, Raul Asensio, Ferland Mendy, Dani Ceballos, and David Alaba.

See also: Germany vs Northern Ireland prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 7, 2025

As for Asensio, his role has diminished due to the emergence of young talents like Rodrygo and Brahim, as well as the versatility of other forwards.

Ceballos is a special case. Under Ancelotti, he was seen as a player who could bring fresh energy to the midfield. However, his desire to find a new club and inconsistent performances have made Alonso question his importance. His profile is unique within the squad, but that doesn't guarantee him an undisputed spot in the team.

The situation with Alaba is even more concerning. The Austrian, who was once a key figure thanks to his defensive versatility, has now become the fifth-choice centre-back following Éder Militão's recovery and the signing of Heisen. The club even tried to negotiate his departure this summer, but without success.

Lunin appears to have definitively lost his place in the squad. In previous seasons, he played a vital role due to Courtois' injuries, but now the Ukrainian goalkeeper is forced to settle for a backup role, with minimal chances of making the starting lineup unless there is an emergency.

The Mendy situation is different. The French defender continues to struggle with physical problems. The club's patience is wearing thin, and all signs point to his future at Real being in doubt unless he can regain his best form.

Recall: Manchester City wanted to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold. Los Blancos immediately refused.