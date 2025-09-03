Manchester City wanted to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold. Los Blancos immediately refused.
Manchester City showed serious interest in Real Madrid's right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Details: According to DefensaCentral, Real Madrid firmly rejected any approach to sell their new signing, who was personally targeted by City boss Pep Guardiola.
Despite facing fierce competition from Dani Carvajal, Trent is determined to stay at Real and is not considering a return to the Premier League at all.
At the start of the season, Real Madrid kicked off in style, securing three wins from three matches: a narrow 1-0 victory over Osasuna, a dominant 3-0 win against Real Oviedo, and a 2-1 triumph over Mallorca.
