Royally: Real Madrid boasts the most expensive squad in the world

Los Galácticos have taken the top spot among teams with the most valuable squads in modern football.

Details: The authoritative portal Transfermarkt has summed up the results of the summer transfer window and compared the squad values of Europe's elite clubs.

Leading the way is Real Madrid, whose squad is currently valued at an eye-watering €1.4 billion. The most expensive stars in the Blancos’ lineup:

Kylian Mbappé – €180 million.

Jude Bellingham – €180 million.

Vinícius Júnior – €170 million.

Second place goes to London’s Arsenal, with a squad worth €1.33 billion. Among the Gunners’ top assets:

Bukayo Saka – €150 million.

Declan Rice – €130 million.

William Saliba – €80 million.

Completing the top three is another English powerhouse – Manchester City. The Citizens’ squad is valued at €1.23 billion, with their priciest players being:

Erling Haaland – €180 million.

Rodri – €110 million.

Phil Foden – €100 million.

