RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Royally: Real Madrid boasts the most expensive squad in the world

Royally: Real Madrid boasts the most expensive squad in the world

Numbers that boggle the mind
Football news Today, 08:45
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Real Madrid players celebrate after scoring a goal Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Los Galácticos have taken the top spot among teams with the most valuable squads in modern football.

Details: The authoritative portal Transfermarkt has summed up the results of the summer transfer window and compared the squad values of Europe's elite clubs.

Leading the way is Real Madrid, whose squad is currently valued at an eye-watering €1.4 billion. The most expensive stars in the Blancos’ lineup:

  • Kylian Mbappé – €180 million.
  • Jude Bellingham – €180 million.
  • Vinícius Júnior – €170 million.

Second place goes to London’s Arsenal, with a squad worth €1.33 billion. Among the Gunners’ top assets:

  • Bukayo Saka – €150 million.
  • Declan Rice – €130 million.
  • William Saliba – €80 million.

Completing the top three is another English powerhouse – Manchester City. The Citizens’ squad is valued at €1.23 billion, with their priciest players being:

  • Erling Haaland – €180 million.
  • Rodri – €110 million.
  • Phil Foden – €100 million.

Reminder: Mind-blowing numbers! Chelsea earned more than anyone else on the transfer market

Related teams and leagues
Arsenal Arsenal Schedule Arsenal News Arsenal Transfers
Manchester City Manchester City Schedule Manchester City News Manchester City Transfers
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
Related Team News
Victor Gyokeres in front of the Arsenal fans' stand Video Today, 09:27 Awkward. Gyökeres comments on Arsenal fans' chant mentioning his ex-girlfriend
Football news Today, 05:47 Unexpected. Real Madrid is taking UEFA to the Court of Arbitration for Sport
Nottingham Forest centre-back draws interest from Arsenal and Barcelona Football news Today, 05:19 Nottingham Forest centre-back draws interest from Arsenal and Barcelona
Dani Rodriguez in the Mallorca squad Football news Today, 04:29 A very strange situation! Mallorca strips Dani Rodríguez of his salary and captaincy
Vinicius Junior plays padel while on holiday in Ibiza Lifestyle Today, 03:59 Meeting of the best. Vinicius meets world No. 1 padel player Arturo Coello
Donnarumma won’t play for Man City wearing number 99. Here’s why Football news Today, 03:42 Donnarumma won’t play for Man City wearing number 99. Here’s why
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores