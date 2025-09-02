RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Insane sums! Chelsea tops the transfer market earnings

Big profits for the Blues.
Football news Today, 05:32
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Insane sums! Chelsea tops the transfer market earnings Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

They outperformed some serious competitors.

Details: After the transfer window closed, OneFootball set out to determine which of Europe's top clubs raked in the most money from player sales.

It turns out that Chelsea leads the pack, with the London club pocketing an astonishing €342 million.

Top 3 most lucrative Chelsea transfers this summer:

  • €56.0 million: Noni Madueke to Arsenal.
  • €37.0 million: Christopher Nkunku to Milan.
  • €30.0 million: João Félix to Al-Nassr.

Bournemouth, another English club, came in second, earning €238 million after offloading nearly all of its first-team players.

In third place is Bayer Leverkusen, with €230 million in transfer income.

