Insane sums! Chelsea tops the transfer market earnings

Big profits for the Blues.

They outperformed some serious competitors.

Details: After the transfer window closed, OneFootball set out to determine which of Europe's top clubs raked in the most money from player sales.

It turns out that Chelsea leads the pack, with the London club pocketing an astonishing €342 million.

Top 3 most lucrative Chelsea transfers this summer:

€56.0 million: Noni Madueke to Arsenal.

€37.0 million: Christopher Nkunku to Milan.

€30.0 million: João Félix to Al-Nassr.

Bournemouth, another English club, came in second, earning €238 million after offloading nearly all of its first-team players.

In third place is Bayer Leverkusen, with €230 million in transfer income.

Chelsea earned more income from transfer fees than any other club in world football this summer 😳💰🔵 pic.twitter.com/SIdSYrQIkZ — OneFootball (@OneFootball) September 1, 2025

Reminder: A new chapter in his career! Fulham have reached an agreement with Chelsea for Tyrique George