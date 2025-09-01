A new chapter in his career! Fulham reach agreement with Chelsea for Tyrique George
Chelsea continues their squad shake-up.
Details: According to renowned insider David Ornstein, 19-year-old Chelsea winger and England youth international Tyrique George is on the verge of signing for Fulham.
The deal is reportedly worth £22 million, with Chelsea also securing a sell-on percentage should George be transferred again in the future. Tyrique is set to sign a five-year contract with Fulham.
Tyrique George is a product of Chelsea’s academy, and this transfer marks the first major move of his career. Last season, Tyrique featured in 26 matches for the Blues’ first team, scoring 3 goals and providing 5 assists. According to Transfermarkt, his market value is estimated at €10 million.
