A new chapter in his career! Fulham reach agreement with Chelsea for Tyrique George

Details: According to renowned insider David Ornstein, 19-year-old Chelsea winger and England youth international Tyrique George is on the verge of signing for Fulham.

The deal is reportedly worth £22 million, with Chelsea also securing a sell-on percentage should George be transferred again in the future. Tyrique is set to sign a five-year contract with Fulham.

Tyrique George is a product of Chelsea’s academy, and this transfer marks the first major move of his career. Last season, Tyrique featured in 26 matches for the Blues’ first team, scoring 3 goals and providing 5 assists. According to Transfermarkt, his market value is estimated at €10 million.

🚨 EXCL: Fulham strike agreement with Chelsea to sign Tyrique George. Deal for 19yo winger worth £22m package + sell-on clause. Personal terms in place on 5yr contract for England youth international. Permission given #CFC to do #FFC medical @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/Fq6MKFL3qU — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) September 1, 2025

