Panic at Stamford Bridge: police arrest teenager with fake gun after Chelsea match

Incident follows match at Stamford Bridge
Football news Today, 13:57
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Panic at Stamford Bridge: police arrest teenager with fake gun after Chelsea match Photo: x.com/talkSPORT

Immediately after the Chelsea–Fulham derby in London, a disturbing incident occurred. At a metro station near Stamford Bridge, police arrested a 16-year-old teenager suspected of carrying a weapon.

Authorities had received a tip that the boy was allegedly displaying a pistol while heading toward a crowded area. In the released footage, a group of officers can be seen restraining the teenager, pinning him to the ground, and removing a black balaclava from his face.

It was later revealed that he was carrying only a replica firearm. The teenager was taken into custody and remains under arrest. According to The Sun, he was on his way to a comic book festival.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the arrest, although shocked Chelsea fans witnessed a tense scene near Fulham Broadway station.

It’s worth noting that the final score was sealed by Enzo Fernández, who converted a rather controversial penalty.

