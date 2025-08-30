Prediction on game Win Celtic Odds: 1.82 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

In one of the most heated rivalries not just in Scotland, but across the entire footballing world, Rangers will host Celtic at home. The match is set for Sunday, August 31, kicking off at 13:00 CET. Here’s my betting prediction for this clash.

Rangers vs Celtic: Match preview

The Rangers vs Celtic derby is famously known as the Old Firm. The exact origin of this term remains a mystery. One theory suggests it dates back to their first encounter in 1888, but the true story is likely lost to history. Over the course of their storied rivalry, the teams have played 446 matches: Rangers have won 171, Celtic 170, and 105 have ended in a draw.

Last season, Rangers finished second, trailing champions Celtic by 17 points. Over the past decade, Rangers have secured just one league title, while the Celts have claimed the other nine. Celtic are currently riding a streak of four consecutive championships and are clearly aiming for a fifth.

Rangers have stumbled out of the gate this new season: three games, three draws. To add to their woes, they crashed out of the Champions League qualifiers, suffering a heavy aggregate defeat to Club Brugge (1-9). Celtic, on the other hand, have started the Scottish Premiership campaign in style—three straight wins without conceding a goal. However, the Celts also failed to reach the Champions League group stage, losing to Kairat Almaty in a penalty shootout.

Match facts and H2H

Rangers have won just one of their last six matches, while Celtic have lost only one of their last seven.

Rangers have failed to keep a clean sheet for six consecutive games.

Their most recent head-to-head ended in a 1-1 draw.

Probable lineups

Rangers: Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Djiha, Megoma; Cameron, Diomande, Raskin; Moore, Dessers, Gassama.

Celtic: Schmeichel; Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Tierney; Nygren, McGregor, Hatate; Forrest, Maeda, Hyun-jun.

Prediction

This is one of the fiercest derbies in world football. The intensity will be off the charts, but both teams approach the start of the season in very different form. Each club crashed out of the Champions League qualifiers, which only adds to their motivation. I believe Celtic have what it takes to win—having started the season stronger, the Celts have a golden opportunity to draw level with Rangers in derby victories. My tip: Celtic to win.