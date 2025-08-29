Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 2 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On August 31 at 20:45 Central European Time, the second round of Serie A will see Inter face off against Udinese. Read on for an in-depth look at both teams and a match prediction.

Match preview

Inter have kicked off the new season with their usual ambition to challenge for the Scudetto. Last season, the Nerazzurri confidently held their place among the leaders, showcasing a strong balance between attack and defense.

In the opening fixture of this campaign, Inter played powerful football with high possession and relentless pressing. Their defensive organization has been particularly impressive—Inter allow their opponents very few chances and are rock-solid on set pieces. That’s exactly how they dismantled last season’s solid mid-table side Torino in the first round, cruising to a 5-0 victory.

Given their squad depth and consistency, the Milan club are once again seen as the main contenders for the Scudetto. The second round could further cement this status.

Udinese, as in recent years, have started the season with pragmatic goals: secure a mid-table finish and avoid a relegation scrap. The team traditionally relies on disciplined defending and physical strength, while in attack they count on quick wing play and set pieces. In the opening matches of the 2025/26 campaign, the Udine-based side showed decent organization, but often struggle to keep up the pace against stronger opponents. Still, Udinese are capable of troubling even the favorites with their compact defense and ability to capitalize on rare chances.

In their first match of the new season, the team played in the Coppa Italia against Carrarese. Kosta Runjaić’s men controlled possession, barely allowing their opponents any dangerous moments, and sealed a confident 2-0 victory. In Serie A’s first round, Udinese hosted Verona in a game with few attacking moments, but both sides found the net, ending the match 1-1.

Probable lineups

Inter: Sommer, Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni, Dumfries, Barella, Çalhanoğlu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco, Martínez, Thuram

Udinese: Sava, Bertola, Solé, Kristensen, Ehizibue, Atta, Karlström, Lovrić, Zemura, Davis, Bravo

Match facts and head-to-head

Inter have won all five of the last meetings between the teams, with a combined score of 13-4

Inter have scored at least two goals in six of their last seven encounters

Udinese have found the net in nine consecutive matches

Prediction

Despite Inter’s dominant victory in the opening round, I believe Udinese have a decent shot at giving the Italian giants a real battle. My prediction: both teams to score – YES at 2.0.