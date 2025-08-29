RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Inter vs Udinese: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — August 31, 2025

Inter vs Udinese: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — August 31, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Inter vs Udinese prediction @Inter_en / X
Inter
Inter Inter Schedule Inter News Inter Transfers
Serie A Italy Serie A Italy Table Serie A Italy Fixtures Serie A Italy Predictions
31 aug 2025, 14:45
- : -
Italy, Milano, Giuseppe Meazza
Udinese
Udinese Udinese Schedule Udinese News Udinese Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 2
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On August 31 at 20:45 Central European Time, the second round of Serie A will see Inter face off against Udinese. Read on for an in-depth look at both teams and a match prediction.

See also: Genoa vs Juventus prediction and betting tips 31 Аugust 2025

Match preview

Inter have kicked off the new season with their usual ambition to challenge for the Scudetto. Last season, the Nerazzurri confidently held their place among the leaders, showcasing a strong balance between attack and defense.

In the opening fixture of this campaign, Inter played powerful football with high possession and relentless pressing. Their defensive organization has been particularly impressive—Inter allow their opponents very few chances and are rock-solid on set pieces. That’s exactly how they dismantled last season’s solid mid-table side Torino in the first round, cruising to a 5-0 victory.

Given their squad depth and consistency, the Milan club are once again seen as the main contenders for the Scudetto. The second round could further cement this status.

Udinese, as in recent years, have started the season with pragmatic goals: secure a mid-table finish and avoid a relegation scrap. The team traditionally relies on disciplined defending and physical strength, while in attack they count on quick wing play and set pieces. In the opening matches of the 2025/26 campaign, the Udine-based side showed decent organization, but often struggle to keep up the pace against stronger opponents. Still, Udinese are capable of troubling even the favorites with their compact defense and ability to capitalize on rare chances.

In their first match of the new season, the team played in the Coppa Italia against Carrarese. Kosta Runjaić’s men controlled possession, barely allowing their opponents any dangerous moments, and sealed a confident 2-0 victory. In Serie A’s first round, Udinese hosted Verona in a game with few attacking moments, but both sides found the net, ending the match 1-1.

Probable lineups

Inter: Sommer, Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni, Dumfries, Barella, Çalhanoğlu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco, Martínez, Thuram

Udinese: Sava, Bertola, Solé, Kristensen, Ehizibue, Atta, Karlström, Lovrić, Zemura, Davis, Bravo

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Inter have won all five of the last meetings between the teams, with a combined score of 13-4
  • Inter have scored at least two goals in six of their last seven encounters
  • Udinese have found the net in nine consecutive matches

Prediction

Despite Inter’s dominant victory in the opening round, I believe Udinese have a decent shot at giving the Italian giants a real battle. My prediction: both teams to score – YES at 2.0.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 2
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie prediction US Open Today, 19:00 Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie prediction and betting tips - August 30, 2025 Novak Djokovic Odds: 1.75 Cameron Norrie Recommended Melbet
Aryna Sabalenka vs Leylah Fernandez prediction US Open Today, 19:00 Aryna Sabalenka vs Leylah Fernandez prediction and bets - August 30, 2025 Aryna Sabalenka Odds: 1.87 Leylah Fernandez Bet now Mostbet
Chelsea vs Fulham prediction English Premier League 30 aug 2025, 07:30 Chelsea vs Fulham: Can Fulham snatch points from Chelsea? Chelsea Odds: 1.57 Fulham Bet now 1xBet
Stellenbosch vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction South African Betway Premiership 30 aug 2025, 09:00 Stellenbosch vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 30.08.2025 Stellenbosch Odds: 1.85 Mamelodi Sundowns Recommended Melbet
Hoffenheim vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction Bundesliga Germany 30 aug 2025, 09:30 Hoffenheim vs Eintracht: Who will keep their winning streak alive? Hoffenheim Odds: 1.75 Eintracht Frankfurt Bet now 1xBet
VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Moenchengladbach prediction Bundesliga Germany 30 aug 2025, 09:30 Stuttgart vs Borussia Mönchengladbach prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 30, 2025 VfB Stuttgart Odds: 1.68 Borussia Moenchengladbach Bet now 1xBet
RB Leipzig vs FC Heidenheim prediction Bundesliga Germany 30 aug 2025, 09:30 Leipzig vs Heidenheim prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 30, 2025 RB Leipzig Odds: 1.6 FC Heidenheim Recommended Mostbet
Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction Bundesliga Germany 30 aug 2025, 09:30 Werder vs Bayer prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 30, 2025 Werder Bremen Odds: 1.99 Bayer Leverkusen Bet now Mostbet
Manchester United vs Burnley prediction English Premier League 30 aug 2025, 10:00 Manchester United vs Burnley: Can United secure their first win of the season? Manchester United Odds: 1.47 Burnley Bet now Mostbet
Tottenham vs Bournemouth prediction English Premier League 30 aug 2025, 10:00 Tottenham vs Bournemouth prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 30 August 2025 Tottenham Odds: 1.74 Bournemouth Recommended Mostbet
Sunderland vs Brentford prediction English Premier League 30 aug 2025, 10:00 Sunderland vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 30 August 2025 Sunderland Odds: 1.77 Brentford Bet now 1xBet
Manchester United vs Burnley prediction English Premier League 30 aug 2025, 10:00 Manchester United vs Burnley prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 30, 2025 Manchester United Odds: 1.81 Burnley Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores