Genoa vs Juventus prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 31, 2025

Genoa vs Juventus prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 31, 2025

Genoa vs Juventus prediction
31 aug 2025, 12:30
- : -
Italy, Genoa, Stadio Luigi Ferraris
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
In the second round of Italy's Serie A, Genoa will face off against Juventus. The match will take place in Genoa on Sunday, August 31, with kick-off scheduled for 18:30 Central European Time. I’m offering a bet on the winner of this clash.

Match preview

This summer, Genoa lost their leading central defender Koni De Winter, who was snapped up by Milan for €20 million. The team also sold their talented defender Ahanor Honest to Atalanta for €17 million. Despite these departures, the Griffins haven’t splashed out on expensive transfers, instead relying on free agents and loan deals.

Leo Østigård has returned to Genoa, Albert Grønbæk arrived from Rennes, Lorenzo Colombo joined on loan from Milan, and Valentin Carboni came from Inter. Under Vieira, the team confidently dispatched Vicenza in the Coppa Italia and has already kicked off their Serie A campaign.

Heading into the clash with Juventus, Genoa come off a goalless draw in their opening fixture against Lecce (0-0). The team displayed solid defensive organization, but their attacking play leaves much to be desired. Creativity in the final third is lacking, and they rarely create clear-cut scoring chances, which could become a real issue.

Their main trump card remains defensive discipline and the ability to withstand pressure from opponents. In recent matches, the team has shown a compact back line and excelled at interceptions, which should help minimize the risk of conceding. However, Juventus’ attacking prowess is bound to pose serious problems.

Juventus began the season with a commanding 2-0 win over Parma, showcasing excellent ball control and intricate combination play. The team looks balanced and well-prepared for the start of the campaign, boasting a powerful attacking trio.

Juventus’ defense has also impressed: the back line works seamlessly with the holding midfielders, closing down spaces and efficiently blocking opposition shots. Despite discipline issues that surfaced in the opener (Cambiaso’s red card), Igor Tudor has shown he can adapt to any on-field challenges.

The Old Lady scored a coup this summer by signing Jonathan David on a free transfer from Lille. The Canadian striker is already seen as a starting player and repaid the club’s faith with a goal on his Serie A debut.

Match facts

  • Genoa have yet to concede a goal this season.
  • The Griffins have lost three home matches in a row.
  • Juventus have kept just one clean sheet in their last four matches.
  • The Turin side have conceded in each of their last six away Serie A games.
  • Genoa average one goal per home game, while Juventus average 1.3 goals per away game.

Probable lineups

  • Genoa: Leali, Norton-Cuffy, Marcandalli, Vasquez, Caricol, Masini, Frendrup, Stanciu, Grønbæk, Carboni, Colombo.
  • Juventus: Di Gregorio, Kalulu, Gatti, Bremer, Kelly, Thuram, Locatelli, McKennie, Conceição, Yildiz, David.

H2H

  • Genoa have failed to score against Juventus in their last three meetings.
  • Juventus have scored in five consecutive visits to Genoa.

Prediction

Given the teams’ current form and the stats, Juventus look like favorites here. Expect them to keep dominating in attack, even if there are some changes to the lineup. Genoa will likely opt for a defensive approach, but their limited attacking threat could make it hard to secure a positive result. My pick: an away win.

