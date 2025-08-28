Prediction on game Win FC Koln Odds: 2.55 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

On Sunday, August 31, 2025, the Bundesliga second round will see Cologne face off against Freiburg. The match will take place at Cologne’s home ground, RheinEnergieStadion.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

In the opening round, Cologne pulled off a sensational away win against Mainz in the dying minutes.

Freiburg suffered a defeat to Augsburg in their first match of the season.

Head-to-head over the last five matches: Cologne – 1 win, 1 draw, Freiburg – 3 wins.

Last season, the teams met twice: Freiburg won the first game 2-0, while the second ended in a goalless draw.

Match preview:

Cologne kicked off the season with ambitions to solidify their position in the mid-table. The team displayed an aggressive attacking style in the opening round and will look to capitalize on home advantage to secure their first points of the campaign. The squad’s key players will be eager to make their mark and set the tone for the season ahead.

Freiburg, meanwhile, remain consistent, relying on teamwork and rapid counterattacks. Facing an attacking Cologne side away from home, they’ll have to be particularly cautious defensively.

A tightly contested battle is expected, with both sides transitioning quickly from defense to attack, but Cologne hold a slight edge thanks to their home crowd and strong home form.

Probable lineups:

Cologne: Schwäbe, Schmid, Hübers, Krauss, Sæbølønsen, Johannesson, Martel, Lund, Thielmann, Kaminski, Bülter.

Cologne vs Freiburg match prediction:

Cologne have the advantage of playing at home and are in better form than Freiburg. Freiburg are struggling defensively and have several players sidelined through injury, which reduces their chances. Cologne have shown they can exploit opponents’ weaknesses and have been consistent in attack in recent games. All factors point toward a home win. My prediction: Cologne to win (odds 2.55).