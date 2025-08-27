RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Pro League Saudi Arabia Predictions Al Hilal vs Al Riyadh prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 29, 2025

Al Hilal vs Al Riyadh prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 29, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Al-Hilal vs Al-Riyadh prediction Photo: https://www.facebook.com/AlhilalFC/Author unknownn
Al-Hilal
Al-Hilal Al-Hilal Schedule Al-Hilal News Al-Hilal Transfers
Pro League Saudi Arabia Pro League Saudi Arabia Table Pro League Saudi Arabia Fixtures Pro League Saudi Arabia Predictions
29 aug 2025, 11:50
- : -
Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium
Al-Riyadh
Al-Riyadh Al-Riyadh Schedule Al-Riyadh News Al-Riyadh Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 3.5
Odds: 1.58
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

In the opening round of the Saudi Pro League, Al Hilal will host Al Riyadh at home. The match is scheduled for Friday, August 29, at 17:50 Central European Time. Let's analyze the goal-scoring potential of both teams in this clash.

Al Hilal

Al Hilal delivered a strong campaign last season, but ultimately failed to defend their Saudi championship title, finishing second to Al Ittihad by an eight-point margin. In the AFC Champions League, the team reached the semifinals before being knocked out by Al Ahli. After the domestic season, Al Hilal competed in the FIFA Club World Cup, making it to the quarterfinals where they narrowly lost 2-1 to Fluminense — their only defeat in the last 12 matches. Over the summer, the team played two more friendlies, confidently winning both by wide margins.

Looking at their head-to-head encounters with Al Riyadh, Al Hilal have the upper hand at home: in seven matches, the hosts have claimed three wins and drawn four times, with both teams finding the net in six out of those seven games.

Al Riyadh

Al Riyadh endured a disappointing season, finishing only 11th in the league and ending up just five points clear of the relegation zone. The end of the campaign proved disastrous: in the final ten rounds, the team managed only one win and two draws, suffering seven defeats. Their preseason has also been far from encouraging — in four friendly matches, they managed just one draw.

Head-to-head stats against Al Hilal are bleak for Al Riyadh: they've yet to beat this opponent and have lost three of the last four encounters. Still, in the previous season, Al Riyadh managed to snatch a 1-1 draw away from home, which was a respectable result for them against the favorites.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

  • Al Hilal are unbeaten in 11 of their last 12 matches.
  • Three of Al Hilal's last four matches featured over 3.5 goals.
  • Both teams scored in three of Al Hilal's last four matches.
  • Al Riyadh have failed to win 13 of their last 14 matches.
  • Al Hilal have won three of the last four head-to-head meetings.
  • Both teams scored in seven of the last eight head-to-head matches.

Probable lineups

  • Al Hilal: Bono, Al Hamdan, N. Al-Dawsari, S. Al-Dawsari, Hernandez, Cancelo, Koulibaly, Malcom, Milinković-Savić, Neves, Tambakti.
  • Al Riyadh: Al Awadi, Al Essa, Al Tumbukti, Khazazi, Khateer, Toze, Barbe, Baesh, Gonzalez, Ramirez, Seke.

Al Hilal vs Al Riyadh match prediction

Al Hilal are the clear favorites heading into this fixture. Last season's runners-up delivered a solid performance at the Club World Cup and boast a squad filled with high-quality players and consistent form. Al Riyadh, on the other hand, come off a disappointing campaign, a lackluster preseason, and a poor head-to-head record against Al Hilal. As the season has just kicked off and there's no tournament pressure yet, we can expect an open game from both sides. Al Hilal will be eager to secure their first league win and put on a goal-scoring display. My pick for this match is over 3.5 goals at odds of 1.58.

Prediction on game Total over 3.5
Odds: 1.58
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Lloyd Harris vs Taylor Fritz prediction US Open Today, 13:30 Lloyd Harris vs Taylor Fritz prediction and betting tips - August 27, 2025 Lloyd Harris Odds: 1.71 Taylor Fritz Recommended Mostbet
Fulham vs Bristol City prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) Today, 14:45 Fulham vs Bristol City prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 27, 2025 Fulham Odds: 1.48 Bristol City Bet now Mostbet
Inter Miami CF vs Orlando City prediction Leagues Cup Today, 20:30 Inter Miami vs Orlando City: H2H, prediction and probable line-ups — August 28, 2025 Inter Miami CF Odds: 1.65 Orlando City Bet now Melbet
LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders FC prediction Leagues Cup Today, 22:45 Los Angeles Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 28, 2025 LA Galaxy Odds: 1.64 Seattle Sounders FC Recommended 1xBet
Sigma Olomouc vs Malmoe FF prediction Europa League 28 aug 2025, 12:30 Sigma Olomouc vs Malmö prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 28 August 2025 Sigma Olomouc Odds: 1.53 Malmoe FF Bet now Melbet
Samsunspor vs Panathinaikos prediction Europa League 28 aug 2025, 13:00 Samsunspor vs Panathinaikos prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 28, 2025 Samsunspor Odds: 1.64 Panathinaikos Bet now 1xBet
PAOK Thessaloniki FC vs Rijeka prediction Europa League 28 aug 2025, 13:30 PAOK vs Rijeka: Can Rijeka hold on to their narrow lead? PAOK Thessaloniki FC Odds: 1.6 Rijeka Recommended Mostbet
Ludogorets Razgrad vs KF Shkendija prediction Europa League 28 aug 2025, 13:30 Ludogorets vs Shkëndija: Can Ludogorets stage a comeback and reach the Europa League? Ludogorets Razgrad Odds: 1.85 KF Shkendija Bet now 1xBet
CFR Cluj vs Haecken prediction Europa Conference League 28 aug 2025, 13:30 CFR Cluj vs Häcken prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 28, 2025 CFR Cluj Odds: 1.84 Haecken Bet now 1xBet
AZ Alkmaar vs Levski Sofia prediction Europa Conference League 28 aug 2025, 13:30 AZ Alkmaar vs Levski Sofia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 28, 2025 AZ Alkmaar Odds: 2.12 Levski Sofia Recommended 1xBet
Fiorentina vs Polissya Zhytomyr prediction Europa Conference League 28 aug 2025, 14:00 Fiorentina vs Polissya prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 28, 2025 Fiorentina Odds: 1.6 Polissya Zhytomyr Bet now Mostbet
Rayo Vallecano vs Neman Grodno prediction Europa Conference League 28 aug 2025, 14:00 Rayo Vallecano vs Neman prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 28, 2025 Rayo Vallecano Odds: 1.6 Neman Grodno Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores