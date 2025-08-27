Prediction on game Total over 2 Odds: 1.62 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

As part of La Liga's third round, Elche and Levante are set to face off. The match will take place on Friday, August 29, with kick-off scheduled for 19:30 Central European Time. I'm backing a bet on the game's overall scoring potential.

Match preview

Last season, Elche finished second in the Segunda Division and, after two years away, returned to La Liga. Understandably, their main goal is to stay afloat and secure top-flight survival, but the start of the new campaign has been quite promising.

This summer, the team lost arguably their most valuable asset. Nicolás Mercau departed for MLS in an €8 million move. Redondo Solari was brought in as his replacement, heading in the opposite direction for a fee four times smaller.

Another headline transfer was the arrival of Portuguese striker André Silva for €1 million. Once considered a major talent, Silva was deemed surplus to requirements at Leipzig and now looks to revive his career in Spain.

Elche pulled off a real shock at the start of the season. In the first half of their second match, the La Liga newcomers stood toe-to-toe with Atlético, with Rafa Mir netting an equalizer after Sørloth's opener. After the break, Elche held firm defensively and left Madrid with a valuable point.

Levante have also returned to La Liga, aiming to firmly establish themselves in the top flight. Last season, the "Frogs" won the Segunda, edging out Elche by two points. The key difference is that Levante had been out of the elite one season longer than their upcoming opponents.

The team favors attacking football, preferring high pressing and rapid transitions from defense to offense. Against teams of similar quality, Levante won’t sit back—instead, they actively press the action on the opposition's half.

They failed to pick up points in their first two matches, but overall, their performances were encouraging. Away, Levante narrowly lost to Alavés, while at home they nearly took points off Barcelona.

In the first half, the hosts caught the Catalans off guard, scoring twice past García. After the break, Levante spent most of the time defending, and the decisive goal was conceded deep into stoppage time—resulting in a 2-3 defeat. Notably, new defender Jeremie Toljan has already registered a goal and an assist in the opening two rounds.

Match facts

Elche are unbeaten in four consecutive matches.

Levante have scored in seven straight games.

Elche average 1.4 goals per game at home, while Levante average 1.8 goals per game away.

Probable lineups

Elche : Dituro, Donald, Affengruber, Bigas, Núñez, Aguado, Solari, Mendoza, Valera, Silva, Mir.

: Dituro, Donald, Affengruber, Bigas, Núñez, Aguado, Solari, Mendoza, Valera, Silva, Mir. Levante: Campos, Toljan, Dela, Elchesabal, Cabello, Sánchez, Martínez, Rey, Morales, Brugui, Romero.

H2H

Elche's last home defeat was against Levante.

Elche have failed to beat Levante in eight consecutive matches.

Prediction

Given the current form and tactical approaches of both teams, we can expect open football with plenty of goal-scoring opportunities. Both sides are motivated to pick up points in their battle for survival and to strengthen their position in the table, so an open match is likely. My bet is on the total goals to be over 2.