Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.89 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On August 29, as part of the second round of Serie A, Cremonese will host Sassuolo on their home turf. Read on for more details about both teams and a match prediction below.

See also: Fredrikstad vs Crystal Palace prediction and betting tips 28 Аugust 2025

Match preview

Cremonese had an impressive campaign in Serie B last year. The team displayed disciplined and balanced football, standing out with solid defensive organization and pragmatic attacking play.

Cremonese often managed to get results even in tough matches, which allowed them to confidently secure direct promotion to Serie A. This season, the "Tigers" are tasked with staying in the top flight, so the club is unlikely to stray from their cautious approach, focusing on a tight defense and rare but dangerous forays forward. That was exactly the case in the opening round: the team stunned many by defeating Milan 2-1 away. Milan dominated the match, but Cremonese's sharp attacks proved more effective.

Sassuolo also made their return to the top division after a year in Serie B. For the "Neroverdi," last season was a rebuilding period: the squad adapted after relegation and began to form a new core. In the end, the club managed to win Serie B and earn a deserved return to the elite tier.

Unlike Cremonese, Sassuolo traditionally play a more attacking brand of football, emphasizing quick wing play and combinations. However, even in Serie B, defensive frailties were evident, and that could again be a weak spot as the new campaign kicks off. In Serie A, the "Neroverdi" will need to find the right balance to avoid repeating past mistakes.

Probable lineups

Cremonese: Audero, Terracciano, Baschirotto, Bianchetti, Zerbin, Collocolo, Grassi, Vandeputte, Pezzella, Okereke, Bonazzoli

Sassuolo: Turati, Walukiewicz, Romagna, Muharemovic, Doig, Gion, Lipani, Boloca, Berardi, Laurienté, Pinamonti

Match facts and head-to-head

In their last five head-to-head encounters, there have been two draws, two Cremonese wins, and one Sassuolo victory

In their last five matches, Cremonese have three wins, two draws, and one defeat

Sassuolo have lost three of their last five official matches

Prediction

I expect a tough but entertaining clash between these sides. Both clubs will be eager to start the league in the best possible way and pick up maximum points against rivals of similar or lesser strength. My prediction: total over 2.5 goals at 1.89