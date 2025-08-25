Prediction on game W2(-1.5) Odds: 1.99 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the third qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League, Fredrikstad will face Crystal Palace. The match will take place in Norway on Thursday, August 28, with kick-off scheduled for 18:00 Central European Time. I am offering a bet on the outcome of this clash.

Match preview

The Norwegian side has achieved significant success for the first time in a long while: winning the Norwegian Cup earned them a spot in European competition, and they finished an impressive sixth in the Norwegian league.

Under the guidance of Andres Hagen, the club began their European campaign in the Europa League but lost to Denmark's Midtjylland over two legs, 1-5 on aggregate. Moving to the Conference League, the Norwegians have encountered one of the toughest opponents — Premier League’s Crystal Palace. In the first leg, the "Eagles" put up a solid fight, conceding just a single goal.

For Crystal Palace, this tie against Norway’s Fredrikstad marks their debut in European competition. The Londoners come into this encounter riding a wave of success: last season they lifted the FA Cup, and this year they defeated Liverpool in the English Super Cup.

Now, Oliver Glasner’s side is determined to make their mark on the continental stage, and at the very least, reaching the group stage should be well within their grasp.

Probable line-ups

Fredrikstad: Borsheim – Eid, Owusu S., Fredriksen, Voledzi, Molde – Olenshlager, Owusu L., Metcalfe, Sorlokk – Holten



Crystal Palace: Henderson – Lerma, Lacroix, Guehi – Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Sosa – Sarr, Devanny – Mateta

Match facts and head-to-head

The first leg ended in a narrow win for the Londoners with Mateta scoring the only goal

Crystal Palace are unbeaten in 12 consecutive official matches

Fredrikstad have lost three matches in a row

The under 2.5 goals bet has landed in four of Crystal Palace’s last five games

Prediction

Crystal Palace are a much stronger side than their opponents. In the first match, they created plenty of chances but couldn’t convert them. This game is likely to follow a similar scenario. The final outcome will depend on how many goals the visitors can score, but their victory seems certain. I recommend betting on Crystal Palace to win with an Asian handicap (-1.5) at odds of 1.99.