Steaua vs Aberdeen. H2H, prediction and probable line-ups — August 28, 2025

Steaua vs Aberdeen. H2H, prediction and probable line-ups — August 28, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
FC FCSB vs Aberdeen prediction
FC FCSB
28 aug 2025, 14:30
- : -
International, Bucharest, Arena Nationala
Aberdeen
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
On August 28, in the Europa League play-off round, Steaua and Aberdeen will clash in their decisive second leg. Their first encounter ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw, setting the stage for a dramatic showdown in the return match. Read on for a detailed look at both teams and a prediction for the outcome.

Match preview

The Bucharest side is showcasing its signature dominant style in Romania’s Liga 1 this season. However, after the opening rounds, Steaua has collected just five points from seven matches, leaving them in 12th place in the standings. The team relies on rapid wing play and long build-ups, focusing on attacking football, but continues to struggle with finishing their chances.

In the Europa League, the Romanians comfortably overcame Drita (6-3 on aggregate), but fell short against Shkëndija in the Champions League qualifiers. The first leg was action-packed: Steaua played on the counter, surged ahead 2-0, but a red card shifted the momentum, costing them the win.

Defensive instability remains a concern for Steaua, especially against stronger opponents: the team is prone to positional mistakes and set-piece lapses. Nevertheless, their European campaign has shown discipline and determination to reach the group stage.

The Scottish club started their Premiership season with back-to-back defeats. After the opening rounds, Aberdeen sits bottom of the Scottish league and is the only team yet to score. They rely on high-energy pressing and physical play, making the most of set-pieces and crosses – tactics that pay off against more open opponents.

In Europa League qualifying, Aberdeen showed grit: despite struggles against Steaua, they managed to press on and snatch a draw. Of course, the red card to Steaua was a game-changer, but capitalizing on such moments still requires skill.

Probable line-ups

Steaua: Tirnovanu, Cretu, Graovac, Popescu, Pantia, Chiriches, Sut, Miculescu, Tănase, Popescu O., Birligia

Aberdeen: Mitov, Jensen, Dorrington, Milne, Molloy, Palaversa, Gjeltne Nielsen, Milanović, Aušis, Keskinen, Shokler

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The teams’ first-ever meeting ended 2-2
  • Aberdeen have won just once in their last five matches, with three defeats and one draw
  • Steaua have conceded in ten consecutive games

Prediction

In my opinion, the goal-fest between these teams will continue in the return leg. Both sides are prone to defensive errors, but their attacking prowess is more than capable of capitalizing. My prediction: both teams to score – YES at 1.72 odds.

