On August 31, 2025, as part of Matchday 5 of the South African Premier League, Marumo Gallants will face Polokwane City. The kick-off is scheduled for 15:00 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at the teams' scoring potential in this encounter.

Marumo Gallants

Marumo Gallants finished last season in 10th place, just four points clear of the relegation zone and 14 points behind third place. The new campaign began relatively confidently: two victories in the opening two rounds over Richards Bay and Orlando Pirates, both with a 2-1 scoreline. However, the team then suffered a 0-1 away defeat to AmaZulu, ending a six-match unbeaten streak, and followed it up with another narrow 0-1 loss to Stellenbosch. As a result, Marumo Gallants currently sit eighth in the standings with six points to their name.

When it comes to home fixtures against Polokwane City, Gallants have failed to win in three consecutive matches: two goalless draws and one narrow defeat. The scoring output in these meetings has been extremely low—just one goal in three games.

Polokwane City

Polokwane City had another average season, finishing seventh in the league. The team was defined by its solid defense, conceding only 25 goals, but their attack left much to be desired—with just 19 goals in 28 matches. Games involving Polokwane City are typically low-scoring: in their last 11 outings, the total has been under 2.5 goals every time.

The start of the new season has been challenging for Polokwane City as well. The first round saw a goalless draw at home against Magezi, then a narrow away defeat to Kaizer Chiefs, followed by a long-awaited 1-0 victory over Sivulele, breaking a nine-match winless run. In the most recent round, they played out another goalless draw against Durban City. Over their past 11 matches, they've managed just one win.

As for head-to-head meetings with Marumo Gallants, the last five games show complete parity: two wins for each side and one draw. These encounters also tend to be low-scoring—six of the last eight have ended with under 2.5 total goals.

Probable lineups

Marumo Gallants: Arubi, Nkube, Sikhhosana, Chabatsane, Mabotja, Mpambaniso, Sithole, Nhlapo, Msendami, Clifford, Khumalo.

Arubi, Nkube, Sikhhosana, Chabatsane, Mabotja, Mpambaniso, Sithole, Nhlapo, Msendami, Clifford, Khumalo. Polokwane City: Bwire, Manthosi, Mvundlela, Nkaki, Motsa, Maphangule, Batlhabane, Ramabu, Tshabalala, Dlamini, Mashiane.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

Marumo Gallants are unbeaten in three of their last four meetings against Polokwane City.

Polokwane City have failed to win in 10 of their last 11 matches.

Five of Polokwane City's last six matches have seen under 1.5 goals scored.

Prediction for Marumo Gallants vs Polokwane City

Both teams have shown limited attacking firepower in recent outings, especially Polokwane City, who have consistently played under 2.5 total goals in their last 11 matches. Head-to-head encounters also tend to be low-scoring, particularly on Marumo Gallants' home turf: only one goal has been scored between the sides in their last three meetings. Given the current form and historical statistics, this match is unlikely to be an exception and will probably be another low-scoring affair. My pick for this match is under 2 goals at odds of 1.54.