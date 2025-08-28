RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League South Africa Predictions Marumo Gallants vs Polokwane City prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 31, 2025

Marumo Gallants vs Polokwane City prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 31, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Marumo Gallants vs Polokwane City prediction Photo: https://www.facebook.com/Marumogallants/Author unknownn
Marumo Gallants
Marumo Gallants Marumo Gallants Schedule Marumo Gallants News Marumo Gallants Transfers
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
31 aug 2025, 09:00
- : -
South Africa,
Polokwane City
Polokwane City Polokwane City Schedule Polokwane City News Polokwane City Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2
Odds: 1.54
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On August 31, 2025, as part of Matchday 5 of the South African Premier League, Marumo Gallants will face Polokwane City. The kick-off is scheduled for 15:00 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at the teams' scoring potential in this encounter.

Marumo Gallants

Marumo Gallants finished last season in 10th place, just four points clear of the relegation zone and 14 points behind third place. The new campaign began relatively confidently: two victories in the opening two rounds over Richards Bay and Orlando Pirates, both with a 2-1 scoreline. However, the team then suffered a 0-1 away defeat to AmaZulu, ending a six-match unbeaten streak, and followed it up with another narrow 0-1 loss to Stellenbosch. As a result, Marumo Gallants currently sit eighth in the standings with six points to their name.

When it comes to home fixtures against Polokwane City, Gallants have failed to win in three consecutive matches: two goalless draws and one narrow defeat. The scoring output in these meetings has been extremely low—just one goal in three games.

Polokwane City

Polokwane City had another average season, finishing seventh in the league. The team was defined by its solid defense, conceding only 25 goals, but their attack left much to be desired—with just 19 goals in 28 matches. Games involving Polokwane City are typically low-scoring: in their last 11 outings, the total has been under 2.5 goals every time.

The start of the new season has been challenging for Polokwane City as well. The first round saw a goalless draw at home against Magezi, then a narrow away defeat to Kaizer Chiefs, followed by a long-awaited 1-0 victory over Sivulele, breaking a nine-match winless run. In the most recent round, they played out another goalless draw against Durban City. Over their past 11 matches, they've managed just one win.

As for head-to-head meetings with Marumo Gallants, the last five games show complete parity: two wins for each side and one draw. These encounters also tend to be low-scoring—six of the last eight have ended with under 2.5 total goals.

Probable lineups

  • Marumo Gallants: Arubi, Nkube, Sikhhosana, Chabatsane, Mabotja, Mpambaniso, Sithole, Nhlapo, Msendami, Clifford, Khumalo.
  • Polokwane City: Bwire, Manthosi, Mvundlela, Nkaki, Motsa, Maphangule, Batlhabane, Ramabu, Tshabalala, Dlamini, Mashiane.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

  • Marumo Gallants are unbeaten in three of their last four meetings against Polokwane City.
  • Polokwane City have failed to win in 10 of their last 11 matches.
  • Five of Polokwane City's last six matches have seen under 1.5 goals scored.

Prediction for Marumo Gallants vs Polokwane City

Both teams have shown limited attacking firepower in recent outings, especially Polokwane City, who have consistently played under 2.5 total goals in their last 11 matches. Head-to-head encounters also tend to be low-scoring, particularly on Marumo Gallants' home turf: only one goal has been scored between the sides in their last three meetings. Given the current form and historical statistics, this match is unlikely to be an exception and will probably be another low-scoring affair. My pick for this match is under 2 goals at odds of 1.54.

Prediction on game Total under 2
Odds: 1.54
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Iran vs Afghanistan prediction CAFA Nations Cup 29 aug 2025, 08:00 Iran vs Afghanistan prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 29, 2025 Iran Odds: 1.5 Afghanistan Recommended Mostbet
Tajikistan vs India prediction CAFA Nations Cup 29 aug 2025, 11:30 Tajikistan vs India: who will kick off the tournament with a win? Tajikistan Odds: 1.6 India Bet now 1xBet
Al-Hilal vs Al-Riyadh prediction Pro League Saudi Arabia 29 aug 2025, 11:50 Al Hilal vs Al Riyadh prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 29, 2025 Al-Hilal Odds: 1.58 Al-Riyadh Bet now Melbet
Siwelele vs Richards Bay prediction South African Betway Premiership 29 aug 2025, 13:30 Siwelele vs Richards Bay: can Sivelele break their losing streak? Siwelele Odds: 1.55 Richards Bay Recommended Mostbet
Elche vs Levante prediction LaLiga Spain 29 aug 2025, 13:30 Elche vs Levante prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 29, 2025 Elche Odds: 1.62 Levante Bet now Mostbet
Lens vs Brest prediction Ligue 1 France 29 aug 2025, 14:45 Lens vs Brest prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 29, 2025 Lens Odds: 2.01 Brest Bet now Mostbet
Lecce vs AC Milan prediction Serie A Italy 29 aug 2025, 14:45 Lecce vs Milan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 29, 2025 Lecce Odds: 1.73 AC Milan Recommended 1xBet
Valencia vs Getafe prediction LaLiga Spain 29 aug 2025, 15:30 Valencia vs Getafe prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 29, 2025 Valencia Odds: 1.57 Getafe Bet now 1xBet
Tottenham vs Bournemouth prediction English Premier League 30 aug 2025, 10:00 Tottenham vs Bournemouth prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 30, 2025 Tottenham Odds: 1.75 Bournemouth Bet now Mostbet
El Gouna FC vs ZED FC prediction Premier League Egypt 30 aug 2025, 11:00 El-Gouna vs ZED prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 30, 2025 El Gouna FC Odds: 1.6 ZED FC Recommended 1xBet
Augsburg vs Bayern Munich prediction Bundesliga Germany 30 aug 2025, 12:30 Augsburg vs Bayern Munich: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — August 30, 2025 Augsburg Odds: 1.68 Bayern Munich Bet now Melbet
Al Ahly SC vs Pyramids FC prediction Premier League Egypt 30 aug 2025, 14:00 Al Ahly vs Pyramids prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 30, 2025 Al Ahly SC Odds: 1.87 Pyramids FC Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores