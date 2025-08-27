Prediction on game Win Al Ahly SC Odds: 1.87 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On August 30, 2025, one of the headline clashes of Matchday 5 in the Egyptian Premier League will take place as Al Ahly square off against Pyramids. Kick-off is set for 20:00 Central European Time. Let’s dive into the best bet for this highly anticipated encounter.

Al Ahly

Last season, Al Ahly clinched their third consecutive Egyptian league title, edging out their upcoming rivals by just two points. On the continental stage, the team reached the CAF Champions League semi-finals, where they fell to Mamelodi Sundowns. After the league campaign, Al Ahly featured in the Club World Cup but struggled to impress: two draws and a defeat saw them exit at the group stage.

The new season hasn’t started smoothly for Al Ahly either. They recorded two away draws against Modern Sport and Ghazl El-Mahalla, but bounced back at home with a convincing 4-1 win over Pharco. Currently, the club sits sixth in the table with a game in hand.

When it comes to home fixtures against Pyramids, Al Ahly have a clear upper hand: in their last six home meetings, the Reds have notched four wins and two draws. Five of those six games were high-scoring, with over 2.5 goals in each.

Pyramids

Pyramids finished runners-up in Egypt last season, despite topping the table after the regular stage. In the championship group, they surrendered the title to Al Ahly. However, they made history in the CAF Champions League, going all the way to the final and defeating Mamelodi Sundowns to claim the crown. In the Egypt Cup, they reached the final but fell short against Zamalek.

The new season has started with mixed fortunes for Pyramids: two draws against Al Masry and newly promoted Wadi Degla, a home win over Ismaily, and a shock home loss to Modern Sport last round. At the moment, Pyramids sit 10th with five points.

Head-to-head matches against Al Ahly have been a real challenge for Pyramids. They haven’t managed a win in the last four meetings between the two sides.

Probable lineups

Al Ahly: El-Shenawy, Fouad, Ramadan, Dari, Kamal, Ben Romdhane, Dieng, Bencharki, Zizo, Trezeguet, Gradishar.

Pyramids: El-Shenawy, Hamdi, Marei, Sami, Shibe, Lashin, Toure, El-Karti, Everton, Magdy, Mayele.

Key facts and head-to-head

Al Ahly are unbeaten in 16 of their last 17 matches.

4 of Al Ahly’s last 6 matches have seen over 2.5 goals.

Pyramids are unbeaten in 11 of their last 12 games.

Al Ahly are unbeaten in 7 of their last 8 head-to-heads.

Both teams have scored in 3 of the last 4 meetings.

Al Ahly vs Pyramids match prediction

Both teams have made shaky starts to the campaign, with inconsistent results on both sides. Al Ahly and Pyramids are fierce rivals, but the head-to-head advantage clearly lies with Al Ahly, especially at home. Given the stakes and the history between these teams, Al Ahly are tipped to come out on top in this clash. My pick: Al Ahly to win at odds of 1.87.