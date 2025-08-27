RU RU ES ES FR FR
Sporting vs Porto. H2H, prediction and probable lineups — August 30, 2025

Sporting vs Porto. H2H, prediction and probable lineups — August 30, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Sporting CP vs FC Porto prediction @SportingCP / X
Sporting CP
30 aug 2025, 15:30
- : -
Portugal, Lisbon, Estadio Jose Alvalade
FC Porto
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.83
On Saturday, August 30, in the fourth round of the Primeira Liga, Portuguese football giants go head-to-head as Sporting hosts Porto. Here’s my prediction for this high-stakes clash.

Also read: Cremonese vs Sassuolo prediction and betting tips 29 Аugust 2025

Match preview

Sporting are the reigning champions of Portugal. This season, Rui Borges’ side is determined to defend their title, despite the loss of their key player, Viktor Gyökeres.

The Green and Whites have started the new campaign confidently, dropping no points so far. In three matches, they've netted 12 goals and conceded just one. Now, they face a real test against Porto.

Last season, Porto had a disappointing campaign, finishing only third and falling 11 points behind Sporting. But this time around, the Dragons are on a mission. Like Sporting, they've won all three of their opening games, scoring 9 goals and keeping clean sheets throughout.

Porto haven’t managed to beat Sporting in their last three encounters. Now, under new head coach Francesco Farioli, they’ll be doing everything possible to end that run.

Probable lineups

Sporting: Silva - Fresneda, Debast, Inácio, Mangas - Hjulmand, Morita, Trincão – Catamo, Gonçalves, Suárez

Porto: D. Costa — A. Costa, Bednarek, N. Pérez, Zanuzzi— Veiga, Varela, Fröholdt — Sainz, Gomes, De Jong

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The last encounter between these teams ended in a 1-1 draw
  • Porto are unbeaten in their last 4 matches, with their last defeat coming at the Club World Cup against Inter Miami
  • Sporting are on a three-match winning streak

Prediction

Both teams have shown attacking flair at the start of the season, so this promises to be an entertaining encounter. I predict at least three goals will be scored. Bet: total over (2.5) at odds of 1.83.

