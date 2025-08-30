Where was VAR?! Enzo scores after a controversial penalty!

Fulham fans fuming

In the third round clash between Chelsea and Fulham, a penalty was awarded and converted in the 56th minute—a decision that many argue should never have happened.



Details: In the 54th minute, Chelsea pressed forward with another attack on Fulham’s goal. During the play, the ball struck Chelsea forward Joao Pedro’s hand, but the referee let it go without intervention.

📸 - THERE WAS A CLEAR HANDBALL FROM JOAO PEDRO, VAR SPOTTED IT, BUT THE REFEREE SAYS PENALTY CHELSEA! pic.twitter.com/tcqojnQSPd — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) August 30, 2025

Moments later, the ball struck Fulham defender Ryan Sessegnon’s arm. This time, the referee spotted the handball and immediately pointed to the spot, awarding Chelsea a penalty against the Cottagers.

It’s worth noting that the Joao Pedro handball incident was reviewed by the match’s head referee, Mr. Jones, but he saw no infringement. The result? A penalty for Fulham to defend—Enzo Fernandez stepped up and made no mistake, doubling Chelsea’s lead to 2-0.



