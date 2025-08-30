Just hours after Jackson's transfer. Liam Delap suffers injury and leaves the pitch

Unfortunate injury for the striker

In the English Premier League match against Fulham, Chelsea forward Liam Delap picked up an injury as early as the 12th minute and was unable to continue.



Details: In the 12th minute of the EPL clash with Fulham, English striker Liam Delap suffered an injury and could not play on. He was substituted, with Tyrique George coming on to replace him. The extent of the injury will be revealed later, but as Delap left the pitch, he was clutching the back of his thigh.

Liam Delap 🔄️ Tyrique George



The Blues are forced to make an early change 🦵



Recall, the player joined Chelsea in the summer transfer window, with the Blues paying €35 million for the 22-year-old. Last season, he featured in 46 matches across all competitions, scoring 13 goals and providing 3 assists. This season, he has yet to register a goal contribution.



