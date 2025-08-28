Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.77 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the fixtures of Premier League Matchday 3 will take place on Saturday at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, where the home side will host Brentford. Both teams have had shaky starts to the season, but each has a chance to strengthen their position in the league table. I suggest a bet on the outcome of this match with promising odds for success.

Match preview

Regis Le Bris’ side, after an impressive return to the Premier League, have faced the harsh reality of top-flight football. A 3-0 win over West Ham on opening day created an illusion of stability, but a 0-2 defeat to Burnley exposed the team’s lack of experience and squad depth. Of particular concern is the attack: in six of their last seven home matches, the Black Cats have failed to score more than one goal.

Defensive play remains a major challenge as well. Sunderland tend to collapse in second halves — this is when opponents most often exploit the team’s weaknesses. Le Bris has young and speedy players capable of creating chances, but a lack of composure and cohesion is still preventing them from realizing their potential.

Keith Andrews’ team, on the other hand, continues to showcase their trademark pragmatic style and ability to grind out results under pressure. The opening round defeat to Nottingham served as a valuable lesson, after which Brentford earned a narrow 1-0 win at home against Aston Villa. The away statistics are especially impressive: the Londoners are unbeaten in ten of their last twelve Premier League away games.

Brentford’s main strength lies in their consistency and adaptability. The team maintains a fine balance between defense and attack, while Henderson’s leadership and Yarmolyuk’s versatility help control the midfield. In addition, Brentford are on an imposing 11-game away scoring streak, making them particularly dangerous for Sunderland’s shaky defense.

Probable line-ups

Sunderland : Ruufs, Ballard, Alderete, Mandava, Ham, Xhaka, Sadiki, Diarra, Adingra, Talbi, Mayenda

: Ruufs, Ballard, Alderete, Mandava, Ham, Xhaka, Sadiki, Diarra, Adingra, Talbi, Mayenda Brentford: Kelleher, Kayode, Collins, van den Berg, Yarmolyuk, Schade, Damsgaard, Henderson, Lewis-Potter, Ouattara, Thiago

Match facts and head-to-head

Brentford have scored in each of their last 11 Premier League away matches.

Sunderland have won only 3 of their last 10 games in all competitions.

Brentford are unbeaten in 8 of their last 10 league matches.

Prediction

Sunderland will be hoping for a boost from their home crowd, but their current form raises a lot of questions. Brentford, meanwhile, look far more balanced and have a wealth of experience in successful away performances. In these circumstances, the Londoners appear to be favourites and have a solid chance of taking points from the Stadium of Light. Our recommended bet for this match is "Brentford to win with a (0) handicap" at odds of 1.77.