Prediction on game W2(+1.5) Odds: 1.81 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the headline fixtures of Premier League Matchday 3 takes place this Saturday at Old Trafford in Manchester, where the local side Manchester United will host Burnley. Both teams have stumbled out of the gates this season, and this clash offers each a prime opportunity to climb the table. Here’s a bet on the outcome of this encounter with solid chances of success.

Match preview

Rúben Amorim’s men are still searching for their rhythm — just one point from two rounds and an embarrassing exit from the Carabao Cup at the hands of League Two side Grimsby signal a deep crisis. The attack has disappointed — goals are rare, and the team looked absolutely toothless at home against Arsenal. The defense isn’t much better — injuries to key defenders have seriously disrupted their organization at the back.

It’s hard to believe that Old Trafford is still the fortress where opponents routinely drop points. United have won just one of their last six home Premier League matches, averaging less than a goal per game. Even with a squad that looks competitive on paper, the team has yet to show the necessary cohesion and motivation.

After being thrashed by Tottenham on opening weekend, the Clarets under Scott Parker quickly regained confidence, beating Sunderland 2-0. They showed they can play with discipline and a cutting edge, especially in transitional moments. While their away form still leaves much to be desired, Burnley are experts at keeping things interesting until the final whistle.

Burnley rarely lose by much — in six of their last seven away games, they’ve been beaten by no more than a single goal. Up front, Foster and Larsen are the main threats, while Ugochukwu and Cullen know how to disrupt the opponent’s tempo in midfield. Against a vulnerable United, the visitors are well positioned to keep things close or even snatch a draw.

Probable lineups

Manchester United : Bayindir, Yoro, de Ligt, Shaw, Dorgu, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Mount, Mbeumo, Diallo, Cunha

: Bayindir, Yoro, de Ligt, Shaw, Dorgu, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Mount, Mbeumo, Diallo, Cunha Burnley: Dubravka, Walker, Hartman, Esteve, Ekdal, Mejbri, Cullen, Ugochukwu, Anthony, Foster, Bruun Larsen

Match facts and head-to-head

Manchester United have won just 1 of their last 11 Premier League matches.

Burnley have lost by more than one goal only once in their last seven away games.

United have beaten Burnley by more than a single goal in only two of their last seven Old Trafford encounters.

Prediction

Despite their status as favorites, Manchester United don’t look like a side capable of confidently dispatching even mid-table Premier League teams. On the contrary, Burnley arrive at Old Trafford as underdogs, but with a clear game plan for defending and capitalizing on United’s mistakes. Expect a tense battle with a narrow margin. Our pick: Burnley to win with a +1.5 handicap at odds of 1.81.