RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League England Predictions Wolverhampton vs Everton prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 30, 2025

Wolverhampton vs Everton prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 30, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Wolverhampton vs Everton prediction Photo: footballwhispers.com / Author unknown
Wolverhampton
Wolverhampton Wolverhampton Schedule Wolverhampton News Wolverhampton Transfers
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
30 aug 2025, 10:00
- : -
England, Wolverhampton, Molineux Stadium
Everton
Everton Everton Schedule Everton News Everton Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.9
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

One of the key fixtures of the Premier League’s matchday 3 will unfold on Saturday, August 30, at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, where the local Wolves will host Everton. The Londoners are still searching for their first points of the season, while the visitors from Liverpool are eager to build on their crucial win from matchday 2. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash, as it promises high scoring potential.

Match preview

Vítor Pereira’s side have had a dreadful start to the campaign: two defeats, zero goals scored, and a worrying six-match winless streak. The meeting with Manchester City exposed the gulf in class, while the loss to Bournemouth highlighted the team’s ongoing struggles to find an attacking rhythm. The coach’s main task is to improve finishing and ramp up aggression in the final third.

Yet, Wolves should never be underestimated at home. At Molineux, they traditionally play with more courage and create more chances, and new signings like Ladislav Krejci are expected to bring added stability at the back. Importantly, the fans are demanding a reaction after a disastrous start, so the hosts will be compelled to play with maximum intensity.

David Moyes’ men opened their campaign with a loss to Leeds, but quickly bounced back, defeating Brighton 2-0. That victory gave Everton a much-needed confidence boost and helped the squad find a balance between defense and attack. The team excels in quick transitions and is solid in the midfield, which could prove decisive in this encounter.

It’s worth noting that Everton are a steady side on the road: in their last 13 away games, they haven’t conceded more than once per match. However, injuries at the back — including Patterson and Branthwaite — could weaken their defensive line. As a result, Moyes will likely focus on compact midfield play and launching counterattacks through Ndiaye and Barry.

Probable lineups

  • Wolverhampton: Sa, Agbadou, Tote Gomes, Doherty, Hoever, Möller Wolfe, Joao Gomes, Bellegarde, Manetzi, Larsen, Bellegarde.
  • Everton: Pickford, Keane, Tarkowski, O'Brien, Gueye, Garner, Grealish, Dewsbury-Hall, Iroegbunam, Barry, Ndiaye.

Match facts and H2H

  • Wolverhampton have not scored a single goal so far this season after two rounds.
  • Everton have won 4 of their last 6 Premier League matches, conceding just three times in that span.
  • In four of the last five head-to-heads at Molineux, both teams have found the net.

Prediction

Wolves will be forced to push forward in search of their first goal of the season, but defensive issues could leave them exposed. Everton are adept at exploiting open spaces and are well positioned to punish the hosts for mistakes in positional play. I’m expecting an open contest and see the ‘both teams to score’ bet at 1.90 as the optimal choice.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.9
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Iran vs Afghanistan prediction CAFA Nations Cup 29 aug 2025, 08:00 Iran vs Afghanistan prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 29, 2025 Iran Odds: 1.5 Afghanistan Recommended Mostbet
Tajikistan vs India prediction CAFA Nations Cup 29 aug 2025, 11:30 Tajikistan vs India: who will kick off the tournament with a win? Tajikistan Odds: 1.6 India Bet now 1xBet
Al-Hilal vs Al-Riyadh prediction Pro League Saudi Arabia 29 aug 2025, 11:50 Al Hilal vs Al Riyadh prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 29, 2025 Al-Hilal Odds: 1.58 Al-Riyadh Bet now Melbet
Siwelele vs Richards Bay prediction South African Betway Premiership 29 aug 2025, 13:30 Siwelele vs Richards Bay: can Sivelele break their losing streak? Siwelele Odds: 1.55 Richards Bay Recommended Mostbet
Valencia vs Getafe prediction LaLiga Spain 29 aug 2025, 15:30 Valencia vs Getafe prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 29, 2025 Valencia Odds: 1.57 Getafe Bet now 1xBet
Chelsea vs Fulham prediction English Premier League 30 aug 2025, 07:30 Chelsea vs Fulham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 30, 2025 Chelsea Odds: 1.58 Fulham Bet now 1xBet
Magesi FC vs AmaZulu prediction South African Betway Premiership 30 aug 2025, 09:00 Magesi vs AmaZulu: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — August 30, 2025 Magesi FC Odds: 2.7 AmaZulu Recommended Melbet
RB Leipzig vs FC Heidenheim prediction Bundesliga Germany 30 aug 2025, 09:30 Leipzig vs Heidenheim prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 30, 2025 RB Leipzig Odds: 1.6 FC Heidenheim Bet now Mostbet
Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction Bundesliga Germany 30 aug 2025, 09:30 Werder vs Bayer prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 30, 2025 Werder Bremen Odds: 1.99 Bayer Leverkusen Bet now Mostbet
Tottenham vs Bournemouth prediction English Premier League 30 aug 2025, 10:00 Tottenham vs Bournemouth prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 30 August 2025 Tottenham Odds: 1.74 Bournemouth Recommended Mostbet
Sunderland vs Brentford prediction English Premier League 30 aug 2025, 10:00 Sunderland vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 30 August 2025 Sunderland Odds: 1.77 Brentford Bet now 1xBet
Manchester United vs Burnley prediction English Premier League 30 aug 2025, 10:00 Manchester United vs Burnley prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 30, 2025 Manchester United Odds: 1.81 Burnley Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores