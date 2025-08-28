Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.9 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

One of the key fixtures of the Premier League’s matchday 3 will unfold on Saturday, August 30, at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, where the local Wolves will host Everton. The Londoners are still searching for their first points of the season, while the visitors from Liverpool are eager to build on their crucial win from matchday 2. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash, as it promises high scoring potential.

Match preview

Vítor Pereira’s side have had a dreadful start to the campaign: two defeats, zero goals scored, and a worrying six-match winless streak. The meeting with Manchester City exposed the gulf in class, while the loss to Bournemouth highlighted the team’s ongoing struggles to find an attacking rhythm. The coach’s main task is to improve finishing and ramp up aggression in the final third.

Yet, Wolves should never be underestimated at home. At Molineux, they traditionally play with more courage and create more chances, and new signings like Ladislav Krejci are expected to bring added stability at the back. Importantly, the fans are demanding a reaction after a disastrous start, so the hosts will be compelled to play with maximum intensity.

David Moyes’ men opened their campaign with a loss to Leeds, but quickly bounced back, defeating Brighton 2-0. That victory gave Everton a much-needed confidence boost and helped the squad find a balance between defense and attack. The team excels in quick transitions and is solid in the midfield, which could prove decisive in this encounter.

It’s worth noting that Everton are a steady side on the road: in their last 13 away games, they haven’t conceded more than once per match. However, injuries at the back — including Patterson and Branthwaite — could weaken their defensive line. As a result, Moyes will likely focus on compact midfield play and launching counterattacks through Ndiaye and Barry.

Probable lineups

: Sa, Agbadou, Tote Gomes, Doherty, Hoever, Möller Wolfe, Joao Gomes, Bellegarde, Manetzi, Larsen, Bellegarde. Everton: Pickford, Keane, Tarkowski, O'Brien, Gueye, Garner, Grealish, Dewsbury-Hall, Iroegbunam, Barry, Ndiaye.

Match facts and H2H

Wolverhampton have not scored a single goal so far this season after two rounds.

Everton have won 4 of their last 6 Premier League matches, conceding just three times in that span.

In four of the last five head-to-heads at Molineux, both teams have found the net.

Prediction

Wolves will be forced to push forward in search of their first goal of the season, but defensive issues could leave them exposed. Everton are adept at exploiting open spaces and are well positioned to punish the hosts for mistakes in positional play. I’m expecting an open contest and see the ‘both teams to score’ bet at 1.90 as the optimal choice.