One of the marquee fixtures of Premier League Matchday 3 will take place on Saturday, August 30, at Stamford Bridge in London, where Chelsea host Fulham. Here’s a bet on the match outcome with a high probability of success.

Match preview

Enzo Maresca’s side quickly found their rhythm after a lackluster start. The goalless draw with Crystal Palace is now in the rearview, and a resounding 5-1 victory over West Ham sent a clear message — the Blues are picking up momentum. Maresca is actively rotating his squad, which keeps the players fresh and maintains a high tempo throughout matches.

In attack, Chelsea relies on young leaders like Pedro Neto, Estevão, and Liam Delap, who are already showing impressive chemistry. Defensive absences — Badiashile, Colwill, and midfielder Lavia — certainly impact squad depth, but the breadth of options allows Maresca to cover for personnel issues. Backed by the Stamford Bridge faithful, the Blues look fully capable of controlling the game and creating chances in waves.

The Cottagers, meanwhile, have had a cautious start to the season and are yet to win. Draws against Brighton and Manchester United proved that the visitors can disrupt opponents’ attacks, but they are desperately short on creativity up front. Their shaky defense is another major concern — Fulham have now conceded in 11 straight league matches, a worrying stat ahead of a derby.

Things look even bleaker away from home: Fulham have won just one of their last seven Premier League away games. Even with Bernd Leno in goal, the team often makes critical errors inside their own box. If Marco Silva doesn’t shore up midfield and fix the pressing game, it will be extremely difficult to hold their own against Chelsea.

Probable lineups

Chelsea : Sánchez, Gusto, Chalobah, Adarabioyo, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernández, João Pedro, Pedro Neto, Estevão, Delap.

: Sánchez, Gusto, Chalobah, Adarabioyo, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernández, João Pedro, Pedro Neto, Estevão, Delap. Fulham: Leno, Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Tete, Berge, King, Lukić, Sessegnon, Iwobi, Muniz.

Match facts and head-to-head

In the last 13 Premier League meetings, Chelsea have won 10, losing only twice.

Fulham have conceded at least one goal in 11 consecutive league matches.

The Blues have won 8 of their last 10 Premier League home games.

Prediction

Chelsea enter the derby in good form and have a clear edge in squad quality. The home advantage and dominant head-to-head record make Maresca’s men strong favorites. Our pick for the match: "Chelsea to win" at odds of 1.58.