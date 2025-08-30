Jackson's transfer to Bayern is getting closer! Deal details between clubs revealed

Striker one step away from Bayern

Nicolas Jackson's transfer from Chelsea to Bayern is in its final stages. The clubs have reached an agreement on the financial terms of the move.



Details: According to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern managed to reach an agreement with Chelsea over the transfer of the London club's striker Nicolas Jackson during negotiations.

He reports that the clubs discussed the payment structure for the player: Chelsea insisted on a buy option and a one-year loan, valued at 15 million euros. Bayern accepted these terms.

Fabrizio Romano also added details regarding the transfer fee. The insider reports that the buyout after the loan will be set at 65 million euros. The buyout clause will not be mandatory.

Last season, Nicolas Jackson made 37 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions, netting thirteen goals and providing six assists. According to the statistics portal Transfermarkt, the player is valued at 50 million euros.



