Big challenge! Bayern reach agreement with Nicolas Jackson

A blockbuster transfer is on the horizon.

Details: According to renowned German journalist Christian Falk, who is closely connected to Bayern's inner circle, the Bavarians have reached an agreement with 24-year-old Senegalese striker Nicolas Jackson from London club Chelsea.

Reports indicate that Bayern are pushing for a loan deal with an option to buy, while Chelsea insist on a permanent transfer. Negotiations between the clubs are ongoing at this stage.

Last season, Nicolas Jackson made 37 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions, netting thirteen goals and providing six assists. The statistical portal Transfermarkt values the player at 50 million euros.

