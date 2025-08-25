RU RU ES ES FR FR
Big challenge! Bayern reach agreement with Nicolas Jackson

The Munich side believe in the striker.
Football news Today, 12:12
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Nicholas Jackson in the Chelsea line-up Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

A blockbuster transfer is on the horizon.

Details: According to renowned German journalist Christian Falk, who is closely connected to Bayern's inner circle, the Bavarians have reached an agreement with 24-year-old Senegalese striker Nicolas Jackson from London club Chelsea.

Reports indicate that Bayern are pushing for a loan deal with an option to buy, while Chelsea insist on a permanent transfer. Negotiations between the clubs are ongoing at this stage.

Last season, Nicolas Jackson made 37 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions, netting thirteen goals and providing six assists. The statistical portal Transfermarkt values the player at 50 million euros.

Reminder: New contender. Aston Villa interested in Christopher Nkunku

