New contender. Aston Villa shows interest in Christopher Nkunku

Frenchman on the hunt for a new club
Transfer news Today, 03:25
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Christopher Nkunku celebrates goal Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Aston Villa has set its sights on Chelsea’s 27-year-old midfielder Christopher Nkunku.

Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano, Aston Villa has entered the race for the Blues’ midfielder Christopher Nkunku. Alongside Villa, both Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig are also in pursuit of the player. Various reports suggest Chelsea is looking to fetch 50 million euros for Nkunku.

In addition to Nkunku, Aston Villa is also keeping tabs on Nicolas Jackson and Marco Asensio, the latter having already spent some time at the club in the past.

Worth noting: Atalanta vs Pisa prediction and betting tips 24 Аugust 2025

Last season, Christopher Nkunku made 48 appearances for Chelsea, netting 15 goals and providing 5 assists. He was often brought on as a substitute, injecting fresh energy into the squad and helping secure crucial results.

Nkunku’s current contract with Chelsea runs until June 2029, and according to Transfermarkt, the player’s market value stands at 35 million euros.

See also: Tottenham set sights on Nkunku after Eze deal falls through

