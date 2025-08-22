RU RU ES ES FR FR
Tottenham set sights on Nkunku after Eze deal falls through

A swift replacement found.
After failing to sign Crystal Palace winger Eberechi Eze—who, according to reports, has opted for Arsenal—Tottenham have launched an urgent search for an alternative. And the answer may be closer than expected.

Details: According to teamTALK, the North London club have turned their attention to Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku. It remains unclear what fee Tottenham will open negotiations with, or what the Blues’ demands are.

Sources claim Nkunku is open to a return to Germany, with RB Leipzig keen to bring him back. However, no serious talks have yet taken place with the Bundesliga club, meaning Tottenham still have a shot at securing his signature.

Reminder: Earlier, Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca confirmed that Nkunku will not feature in matches at least until the transfer window closes, as the French striker’s future remains unresolved.

