In the second round of the English Premier League, Newcastle will host Liverpool. The match kicks off at 21:00 CET, and here’s my preview and prediction for this clash.

Newcastle - Liverpool: Match preview

Last season, Newcastle clinched a coveted Champions League spot, but the summer transfer window didn’t bring the squad much reinforcement. The Magpies explored several transfer options, but most players opted for other clubs. Another headache has been the situation with striker Alexander Isak. The forward is pushing for a move away from St. James’ Park, but the club is not willing to let him go. Isak won’t be available for the clash against Liverpool. He was also absent in the opening round, where Newcastle played away against Aston Villa. Despite controlling much of the game, the Magpies couldn’t find the net—nor did they concede. The contest ended in a goalless draw.

Liverpool are the reigning champions of the English Premier League. The Reds were very active in the transfer market over the summer, significantly strengthening their squad. The club secured the signings of Frimpong, Ekitike, and Florian Wirtz. Jurgen Klopp’s side looked well-prepared for the campaign, winning four out of five friendly matches. However, the official start was less successful: in the English Super Cup, Liverpool fell to Crystal Palace in a penalty shootout. In the opening round of the new season, the Reds bounced back with a thrilling 4-2 victory over Bournemouth, with Ekitike getting on the scoresheet.

Match facts and head-to-head

Newcastle are winless in their last nine matches: six defeats and three draws.

Liverpool have won four of their last five games.

Liverpool have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 12 matches.

Liverpool have scored at least once in 17 consecutive games.

Newcastle have failed to score in their last two matches.

In their most recent head-to-head, Newcastle beat Liverpool 2-1.

Probable line-ups

Newcastle: Pope; Trippier, Schär, Burn, Livramento; Guimarães, Tonali, Joelinton; Elanga, Gordon, Barnes.

Liverpool: Alisson; Szoboszlai, Konaté, van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike.

Prediction

Both Liverpool and Newcastle are known for their attacking style, and this match promises plenty of action. My tip: both teams to score, with odds at 1.5.