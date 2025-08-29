Prediction on game Win Chelsea Odds: 1.57 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the third round of the English Premier League, Chelsea will host Fulham. The clash is set for Saturday, August 30, kicking off at 13:30 Central European Time. Here’s your in-depth preview and prediction for this London derby.

Chelsea vs Fulham: Match preview

Chelsea have shown impressive progress and delivered excellent results last season. The Blues secured a Champions League berth and went on to claim the FIFA Club World Cup trophy this summer, crushing PSG in the final and making history as the first winners of the title. Before the new season, they defeated Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 and demolished Milan 4-1 in friendlies. In the current Premier League campaign, Chelsea started with a goalless draw against Crystal Palace, then went on the road to thrash West Ham, slotting five past their London rivals. However, there’s a setback—Cole Palmer picked up an injury and is expected to miss the clash with Fulham.

Fulham had a challenging start to their new Premier League season. In the opening round, the Cottagers drew 1-1 away at Brighton. In round two, they hosted Manchester United and once again took points off a giant—another 1-1 draw. Midweek, Fulham faced Bristol City in the second round of the EFL Cup and cruised to a confident 2-0 win. Last season, they tallied 54 points and finished 11th in the standings. Most likely, the team will again be sitting comfortably in mid-table this year.

Match facts & head-to-head

Chelsea are unbeaten in nine straight matches, with eight wins in that span.

The Blues have failed to score in just one of their last ten games.

Fulham are riding a six-match unbeaten streak.

The Cottagers have scored at least once in six consecutive matches.

In their previous head-to-head, Chelsea narrowly defeated Fulham 2-1.

Probable line-ups

Chelsea: Sanchez; Gusto, Adarabioyo, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Estevao, Pedro, Neto; Delap.

Fulham: Leno; Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Lukic; Iwobi, King, Smith Rowe; Muniz.

Prediction

Chelsea are at home, but this won’t be a walk in the park. Fulham are a resilient and spirited side capable of taking points off even the favorites. Still, the Blues’ squad quality, form, and self-belief suggest the hosts should edge it. Prediction: Chelsea win.