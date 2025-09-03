Prediction on game W2(-2.0) Odds: 1.68 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the fixtures of matchday 7 in the African qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup will take place on Thursday at the stadium in N'Djamena, where the Chad national team will host Ghana. I'm offering a prediction on the outcome of this clash with promising odds for success.

Match preview

Chad are enduring a disastrous qualifying campaign, remaining the only team in Group I without a single point. In their opening six matches, they've lost every game and managed to score just once, conceding 15 goals. Even in friendlies, the hosts have looked vulnerable—their latest example being a 1-2 defeat to Kenya in June.

Chad's defense regularly falters, and the lack of cohesion and squad depth makes them an easy target for the continent's heavyweights. Despite home advantage, expecting any resistance against Ghana, who are in superb form, would be naïve.

Ghana, on the other hand, are enjoying one of their best qualifying campaigns in recent years. Under Otto Addo, the Black Stars aren't just winning—they're doing it convincingly: five wins in six games and top spot in the group is a remarkable return. Their latest test saw them overpower Trinidad and Tobago 4-1, showcasing the team's attacking prowess and confidence.

The squad boasts quality and experience, and playing away from home doesn’t faze the Ghanaians. With Chad in deep crisis, this match is a golden opportunity for Ghana to collect another three points and move even closer to a ticket to the 2026 World Cup.

Probable lineups

Chad : Allabatna, Naa, Assan, Chuplo, Mbogo, Osee, Tiam, Mbangossum, Ahmat, Yeo, Marius

: Allabatna, Naa, Assan, Chuplo, Mbogo, Osee, Tiam, Mbangossum, Ahmat, Yeo, Marius Ghana: Asare B., Djiku A., Opoku J., Salisu M., Schindler K., Alex, Partey T., Mensah G., Kudus M., Ayew J., Semenyo A

Match facts and head-to-head

Chad have lost eight of their last nine World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana are on a four-match winning streak in qualifying—their best run since 2013.

Chad have scored just one goal and conceded 15 in six qualifying games.

Prediction

The gulf in class and current form between these sides is enormous. Ghana are cruising at the top of the group and should comfortably dispatch Chad, who have shown no signs of progress. Even on the road, the Black Stars should win by at least two goals. Our bet for this match: "Ghana to win with a -2.0 handicap" at odds of 1.68.