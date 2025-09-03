RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification CAF Predictions Chad vs Ghana prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 4, 2025

Chad vs Ghana prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 4, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Chad vs Ghana prediction Photo: bbc.com / Author unknown
Chad
Chad Chad Schedule Chad News
World Cup Qualification CAF World Cup Qualification CAF Table World Cup Qualification CAF Fixtures World Cup Qualification CAF Predictions
04 sep 2025, 09:00
- : -
International,
Ghana
Ghana Ghana Schedule Ghana News
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(-2.0)
Odds: 1.68
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

One of the fixtures of matchday 7 in the African qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup will take place on Thursday at the stadium in N'Djamena, where the Chad national team will host Ghana. I'm offering a prediction on the outcome of this clash with promising odds for success.

Match preview

Chad are enduring a disastrous qualifying campaign, remaining the only team in Group I without a single point. In their opening six matches, they've lost every game and managed to score just once, conceding 15 goals. Even in friendlies, the hosts have looked vulnerable—their latest example being a 1-2 defeat to Kenya in June.

Chad's defense regularly falters, and the lack of cohesion and squad depth makes them an easy target for the continent's heavyweights. Despite home advantage, expecting any resistance against Ghana, who are in superb form, would be naïve.

Ghana, on the other hand, are enjoying one of their best qualifying campaigns in recent years. Under Otto Addo, the Black Stars aren't just winning—they're doing it convincingly: five wins in six games and top spot in the group is a remarkable return. Their latest test saw them overpower Trinidad and Tobago 4-1, showcasing the team's attacking prowess and confidence.

The squad boasts quality and experience, and playing away from home doesn’t faze the Ghanaians. With Chad in deep crisis, this match is a golden opportunity for Ghana to collect another three points and move even closer to a ticket to the 2026 World Cup.

Probable lineups

  • Chad: Allabatna, Naa, Assan, Chuplo, Mbogo, Osee, Tiam, Mbangossum, Ahmat, Yeo, Marius
  • Ghana: Asare B., Djiku A., Opoku J., Salisu M., Schindler K., Alex, Partey T., Mensah G., Kudus M., Ayew J., Semenyo A

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Chad have lost eight of their last nine World Cup qualifiers.
  • Ghana are on a four-match winning streak in qualifying—their best run since 2013.
  • Chad have scored just one goal and conceded 15 in six qualifying games.

Prediction

The gulf in class and current form between these sides is enormous. Ghana are cruising at the top of the group and should comfortably dispatch Chad, who have shown no signs of progress. Even on the road, the Black Stars should win by at least two goals. Our bet for this match: "Ghana to win with a -2.0 handicap" at odds of 1.68.

Prediction on game W2(-2.0)
Odds: 1.68
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Musetti prediction US Open Today, 20:30 Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Musetti prediction and betting tips - September 4, 2025 Jannik Sinner Odds: 1.72 Lorenzo Musetti Recommended 1xBet
Iraq vs Hong Kong prediction King's Cup of Thailand 04 sep 2025, 05:00 Iraq – Hong Kong: Who will play in the King’s Cup final in Thailand? Iraq Odds: Hong Kong
France vs Iceland prediction EuroBasket 04 sep 2025, 08:00 France vs Iceland prediction and H2H — September 4, 2025 France Odds: 1.6 Iceland Bet now Mostbet
Afghanistan vs India prediction CAFA Nations Cup 04 sep 2025, 08:00 Afghanistan vs India prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 4, 2025 Afghanistan Odds: 1.61 India Recommended Melbet
Malaysia vs Singapore prediction Friendly International 04 sep 2025, 09:00 Malaysia vs Singapore prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 4, 2025 Malaysia Odds: 1.68 Singapore Bet now Melbet
Thailand vs Fiji prediction King's Cup of Thailand 04 sep 2025, 09:00 Thailand vs Fiji prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 4, 2025 Thailand Odds: Fiji
Israel vs Slovenia prediction Eurobasket 04 sep 2025, 11:00 Israel vs Slovenia prediction and H2H — September 4, 2025 Israel Odds: 1.83 Slovenia Recommended 1xBet
Tajikistan vs Iran prediction CAFA Nations Cup 04 sep 2025, 11:30 Tajikistan vs Iran prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 4, 2025 Tajikistan Odds: 1.6 Iran Bet now 1xBet
Gibraltar vs Albania prediction Friendly International 04 sep 2025, 12:00 Gibraltar vs Albania prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 4 September 2025 Gibraltar Odds: 1.68 Albania Bet now Melbet
Sao Tome and Principe vs Equatorial Guinea prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 04 sep 2025, 12:00 Sao Tome and Principe vs Equatorial Guinea prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 4, 2025 Sao Tome and Principe Odds: 1.95 Equatorial Guinea Recommended 1xBet
Madagascar vs Central African Republic prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 04 sep 2025, 12:00 Madagascar vs CAR prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 4, 2025 Madagascar Odds: 1.6 Central African Republic Bet now 1xBet
Angola vs Libya prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 04 sep 2025, 12:00 Angola vs Libya prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 4, 2025 Angola Odds: 1.98 Libya Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores