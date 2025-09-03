One of the semifinals of the King's Cup will take place on Thursday at the Kanchanaburi Provincial Stadium, where Thailand will host Fiji. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with strong winning prospects.

Match preview

Thailand enters the semifinal as the reigning King's Cup champion and will be eager to defend their title. Despite a setback against Turkmenistan in June, the team remains a regional powerhouse, especially when playing on home soil.

On their own turf, Thailand has won their last three matches against Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and India without conceding a single goal. Overall, the "War Elephants" have picked up four victories in their last five games, and the coaching staff will look to maintain their attacking momentum.

Fiji, on the other hand, are making their debut appearance at the King's Cup and come in as clear underdogs. They approach the clash against Thailand following a heavy 0-7 defeat to New Zealand in World Cup qualifying.

Such a lopsided loss once again exposed serious defensive issues. On the flip side, it’s worth noting that the team previously enjoyed a nine-match unbeaten streak, including victories over sides like Kazakhstan and the Faroe Islands.

Probable lineups

Thailand : Chatchai, Tripipan, Boonmatan, Kritsada, Thanawat, Chaided, Sarach, Thongrat, Phansa, Wiveth, Supachok

: Chatchai, Tripipan, Boonmatan, Kritsada, Thanawat, Chaided, Sarach, Thongrat, Phansa, Wiveth, Supachok Fiji: Tuveva, Matiu, Hill, Bozeti, Ratu, Nandji, Singh, Kumar, Sami, Talemaitoga, Duivak

Match facts and head-to-head

This will be the first official meeting between Thailand and Fiji.

Thailand has won four of their last five matches.

Both teams have scored in five of Fiji’s last seven matches.

Prediction

Thailand clearly outclasses their opponent in terms of skill, preparation, and team chemistry. Home support and tournament experience give them a significant edge. Fiji may try to put up a fight, but the gap in quality is simply too wide. Expect a confident home win, and our bet here is "Thailand to win with a -2.0 handicap."