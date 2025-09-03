Prediction on game W1(-1.5) Odds: 1.85 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the group stage clashes in the African qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup will take place on Thursday at the Hammadi Agrebi Stadium in Rades, where Tunisia will host Liberia. Here’s my pick for the outcome of this encounter, with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Tunisia are confidently navigating the qualifiers, showcasing exemplary organization both in attack and defense. Sami Trabelsi’s side is the only team in the group yet to concede a single goal after six rounds, having secured five victories and drawn just once. Under the new manager, the "Carthage Eagles" have become more consistent and are capitalizing on even the slightest chances in front of goal.

The squad boasts impressive depth, now bolstered by the promising midfielder Ismaël Gharbi from Braga, and the experienced Naïm Sliti has returned to the national team. Their win over Liberia in March (1-0) was narrow but telling: Tunisia scored in the fourth minute and controlled the match with ease. Given their current form and home advantage, the team looks set to extend their run of clean-sheet victories.

Meanwhile, Liberia are fighting to keep the group intrigue alive, heading into this away match with 10 points and ambitions to challenge for second place. After a disappointing Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign, where they finished last, the "Lone Stars" have gradually found some form—albeit helped by a technical win over Equatorial Guinea, which was awarded as a 3-0 result in their favor. Despite the points tally, Liberia’s play still lacks consistency, especially at the back.

Thomas Kojo’s men lost to Tunisia in their previous head-to-head, conceding in the opening minutes. Their main issues remain poor finishing and instability in midfield. Squad problems add to their woes: key defender Sampson Dweh is out, and the midfield is weakened by the absence of Mohammed Sangare. Up front, the team will struggle without strong support from the center of the park and a clear structure during transitions.

Probable lineups

Tunisia : Damen, Valery, Bronn, Talbi, Abdi, Sassi, Laïdouni, Mejbri, Sliti, Mastouri, Achouri

: Damen, Valery, Bronn, Talbi, Abdi, Sassi, Laïdouni, Mejbri, Sliti, Mastouri, Achouri Liberia: Songo, Laomey, Balde, Pabai, Barshall, Kenneh, Tweh, Dorley, Farkarlun, Kosiah, Thea

Match facts and head-to-head

Tunisia have won five of their last seven matches against Liberia.

Tunisia have not conceded a single goal in six qualifying matches.

Liberia have lost four of their last six matches across all competitions.

Prediction

Tunisia are in red-hot form and absolutely dominate the group both offensively and defensively. A home fixture against an inconsistent Liberia side missing key players looks like another opportunity for a confident clean-sheet win. The optimal bet is on Tunisia to win by two or more goals.