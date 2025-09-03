RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification CAF Predictions Tunisia vs Liberia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 4, 2025

Tunisia vs Liberia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 4, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Tunisia vs Liberia prediction Photo: bbc.com / Author unknown
Tunisia
Tunisia Tunisia Schedule Tunisia News
World Cup Qualification CAF World Cup Qualification CAF Table World Cup Qualification CAF Fixtures World Cup Qualification CAF Predictions
04 sep 2025, 15:00
- : -
International,
Liberia
Liberia Liberia Schedule Liberia News
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-1.5)
Odds: 1.85
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

One of the group stage clashes in the African qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup will take place on Thursday at the Hammadi Agrebi Stadium in Rades, where Tunisia will host Liberia. Here’s my pick for the outcome of this encounter, with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Tunisia are confidently navigating the qualifiers, showcasing exemplary organization both in attack and defense. Sami Trabelsi’s side is the only team in the group yet to concede a single goal after six rounds, having secured five victories and drawn just once. Under the new manager, the "Carthage Eagles" have become more consistent and are capitalizing on even the slightest chances in front of goal.

The squad boasts impressive depth, now bolstered by the promising midfielder Ismaël Gharbi from Braga, and the experienced Naïm Sliti has returned to the national team. Their win over Liberia in March (1-0) was narrow but telling: Tunisia scored in the fourth minute and controlled the match with ease. Given their current form and home advantage, the team looks set to extend their run of clean-sheet victories.

Meanwhile, Liberia are fighting to keep the group intrigue alive, heading into this away match with 10 points and ambitions to challenge for second place. After a disappointing Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign, where they finished last, the "Lone Stars" have gradually found some form—albeit helped by a technical win over Equatorial Guinea, which was awarded as a 3-0 result in their favor. Despite the points tally, Liberia’s play still lacks consistency, especially at the back.

Thomas Kojo’s men lost to Tunisia in their previous head-to-head, conceding in the opening minutes. Their main issues remain poor finishing and instability in midfield. Squad problems add to their woes: key defender Sampson Dweh is out, and the midfield is weakened by the absence of Mohammed Sangare. Up front, the team will struggle without strong support from the center of the park and a clear structure during transitions.

Probable lineups

  • Tunisia: Damen, Valery, Bronn, Talbi, Abdi, Sassi, Laïdouni, Mejbri, Sliti, Mastouri, Achouri
  • Liberia: Songo, Laomey, Balde, Pabai, Barshall, Kenneh, Tweh, Dorley, Farkarlun, Kosiah, Thea

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Tunisia have won five of their last seven matches against Liberia.
  • Tunisia have not conceded a single goal in six qualifying matches.
  • Liberia have lost four of their last six matches across all competitions.

Prediction

Tunisia are in red-hot form and absolutely dominate the group both offensively and defensively. A home fixture against an inconsistent Liberia side missing key players looks like another opportunity for a confident clean-sheet win. The optimal bet is on Tunisia to win by two or more goals.

Prediction on game W1(-1.5)
Odds: 1.85
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Seychelles vs Gabon prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 03 sep 2025, 09:00 Seychelles vs Gabon prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 3, 2025 Seychelles Odds: 1.6 Gabon Recommended Melbet
Lithuania vs Sweden prediction EuroBasket 03 sep 2025, 09:30 Lithuania vs Sweden prediction and H2H — September 3, 2025 Lithuania Odds: 1.61 Sweden Bet now 1xBet
Finland vs Germany prediction EuroBasket 03 sep 2025, 13:30 Finland vs Germany prediction and H2H — September 3, 2025 Finland Odds: 1.6 Germany Bet now Melbet
Turkey vs Serbia prediction Eurobasket 03 sep 2025, 14:15 Turkey vs Serbia prediction and H2H — September 3, 2025 Turkey Odds: 1.73 Serbia Recommended Melbet
Afghanistan vs India prediction CAFA Nations Cup 04 sep 2025, 08:00 Afghanistan vs India prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 4, 2025 Afghanistan Odds: 1.61 India Bet now Melbet
Kazakhstan vs Wales prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 04 sep 2025, 10:00 Kazakhstan vs Wales prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 4 September 2025 Kazakhstan Odds: 1.59 Wales Bet now Mostbet
Tajikistan vs Iran prediction CAFA Nations Cup 04 sep 2025, 11:30 Tajikistan vs Iran prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 4, 2025 Tajikistan Odds: 1.6 Iran Recommended 1xBet
Georgia vs Turkiye prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 04 sep 2025, 12:00 Georgia vs Turkey: who will kick off World Cup qualification with a win? Georgia Odds: 1.65 Turkiye Bet now 1xBet
Lithuania vs Malta prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 04 sep 2025, 12:00 Lithuania vs Malta: H2H, prediction and probable line-ups — September 4, 2025 Lithuania Odds: 2.1 Malta Bet now Mostbet
Slovakia vs Germany prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 04 sep 2025, 14:45 Slovakia vs Germany prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 4, 2025 Slovakia Odds: 1.73 Germany Recommended 1xBet
Liechtenstein vs Belgium prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 04 sep 2025, 14:45 Liechtenstein vs Belgium prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 4, 2025 Liechtenstein Odds: 1.91 Belgium Bet now Mostbet
Bulgaria vs Spain prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 04 sep 2025, 14:45 Bulgaria - Spain prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 4, 2025 Bulgaria Odds: 1.75 Spain Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores