RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Afghanistan vs India prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 4, 2025

Afghanistan vs India prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 4, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Afghanistan vs India prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Afghanistan Afghanistan
CAFA Nations Cup 04 sep 2025, 08:00
Hisor, Hisor Central Stadium
India India
Prediction on game Total under 3.0
Odds: 1.61
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

One of the third round fixtures of the CAFA Nations Cup group stage will take place on Thursday in Hisar, where Afghanistan will face India. I suggest a bet on the outcome of this clash with a strong chance of success.

Match preview

The Afghan national team is going through a prolonged slump, which has become especially apparent during their eight-match losing streak. The team has struggled to find stability both in defense and attack—scoring just three goals in their last five games, all of which ended in defeat for Afghanistan.

The most recent blow to the team's morale came with a 0-2 loss to Tajikistan in the second round of the current CAFA Nations Cup campaign, where Afghanistan once again displayed shaky defending and a lack of creative attacking play. The situation is further complicated by the fact that even with a full squad and no injury concerns, the side remains extremely vulnerable. The psychological state of the players is far from ideal: they play with visible tension and often cede the initiative to their opponents.

India, for their part, haven't been much better in recent outings. Over their last four matches, the Indians have managed just one win. That lone victory came against tournament hosts Tajikistan in the opening round, with a 2-1 scoreline.

However, in their second match, India faced one of the tournament favorites, Iran, and suffered a comprehensive 0-3 defeat. It's also worth noting that in their last five fixtures, India have only found the net against Tajikistan—failing to break down the defenses of Bangladesh, Thailand, and Hong Kong.

Probable lineups

  • Afghanistan: Hamidi, Mansor, Arezou, Hamayuni, Ahadi, Nazari, Akbari, Rahimi, Khuhiyar, Skandari, Musavi
  • India: Sandhu, Singh, Ali, Jhingan, Bheke, Choudhary, Fernandes, Apia, Chhangte, Yadwad

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The "Both teams to score" bet has won in 4 out of the last 5 meetings between these sides
  • The "Over 2.5 goals" bet has come through in 2 of the last 5 encounters
  • Both teams have one win each in their last five matches

Prediction

We're in for a clash between fairly evenly matched sides, making it tough to pick a clear favorite. The optimal bet here looks to be "Under 3.0 goals" at odds of 1.61.

Prediction on game Total under 3.0
Odds: 1.61
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Seychelles vs Gabon prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 03 sep 2025, 09:00 Seychelles vs Gabon prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 3, 2025 Seychelles Odds: 1.6 Gabon Recommended Melbet
Lithuania vs Sweden prediction EuroBasket 03 sep 2025, 09:30 Lithuania vs Sweden prediction and H2H — September 3, 2025 Lithuania Odds: 1.61 Sweden Bet now 1xBet
Finland vs Germany prediction EuroBasket 03 sep 2025, 13:30 Finland vs Germany prediction and H2H — September 3, 2025 Finland Odds: 1.6 Germany Bet now Melbet
Turkey vs Serbia prediction Eurobasket 03 sep 2025, 14:15 Turkey vs Serbia prediction and H2H — September 3, 2025 Turkey Odds: 1.73 Serbia Recommended Melbet
Kazakhstan vs Wales prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 04 sep 2025, 10:00 Kazakhstan vs Wales prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 4 September 2025 Kazakhstan Odds: 1.59 Wales Bet now Mostbet
Tajikistan vs Iran prediction CAFA Nations Cup 04 sep 2025, 11:30 Tajikistan vs Iran prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 4, 2025 Tajikistan Odds: 1.6 Iran Bet now 1xBet
Georgia vs Turkiye prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 04 sep 2025, 12:00 Georgia vs Turkey: who will kick off World Cup qualification with a win? Georgia Odds: 1.65 Turkiye Recommended 1xBet
Lithuania vs Malta prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 04 sep 2025, 12:00 Lithuania vs Malta: H2H, prediction and probable line-ups — September 4, 2025 Lithuania Odds: 2.1 Malta Bet now Mostbet
Slovakia vs Germany prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 04 sep 2025, 14:45 Slovakia vs Germany prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 4, 2025 Slovakia Odds: 1.73 Germany Bet now 1xBet
Liechtenstein vs Belgium prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 04 sep 2025, 14:45 Liechtenstein vs Belgium prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 4, 2025 Liechtenstein Odds: 1.91 Belgium Recommended Mostbet
Bulgaria vs Spain prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 04 sep 2025, 14:45 Bulgaria - Spain prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 4, 2025 Bulgaria Odds: 1.75 Spain Bet now Melbet
Netherlands vs Poland prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 04 sep 2025, 14:45 Netherlands vs Poland prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 4 September 2025 Netherlands Odds: 2.1 Poland Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores