One of the third round fixtures of the CAFA Nations Cup group stage will take place on Thursday in Hisar, where Afghanistan will face India. I suggest a bet on the outcome of this clash with a strong chance of success.

Match preview

The Afghan national team is going through a prolonged slump, which has become especially apparent during their eight-match losing streak. The team has struggled to find stability both in defense and attack—scoring just three goals in their last five games, all of which ended in defeat for Afghanistan.

The most recent blow to the team's morale came with a 0-2 loss to Tajikistan in the second round of the current CAFA Nations Cup campaign, where Afghanistan once again displayed shaky defending and a lack of creative attacking play. The situation is further complicated by the fact that even with a full squad and no injury concerns, the side remains extremely vulnerable. The psychological state of the players is far from ideal: they play with visible tension and often cede the initiative to their opponents.

India, for their part, haven't been much better in recent outings. Over their last four matches, the Indians have managed just one win. That lone victory came against tournament hosts Tajikistan in the opening round, with a 2-1 scoreline.

However, in their second match, India faced one of the tournament favorites, Iran, and suffered a comprehensive 0-3 defeat. It's also worth noting that in their last five fixtures, India have only found the net against Tajikistan—failing to break down the defenses of Bangladesh, Thailand, and Hong Kong.

Probable lineups

Afghanistan : Hamidi, Mansor, Arezou, Hamayuni, Ahadi, Nazari, Akbari, Rahimi, Khuhiyar, Skandari, Musavi

: Hamidi, Mansor, Arezou, Hamayuni, Ahadi, Nazari, Akbari, Rahimi, Khuhiyar, Skandari, Musavi India: Sandhu, Singh, Ali, Jhingan, Bheke, Choudhary, Fernandes, Apia, Chhangte, Yadwad

Match facts and head-to-head

The "Both teams to score" bet has won in 4 out of the last 5 meetings between these sides

The "Over 2.5 goals" bet has come through in 2 of the last 5 encounters

Both teams have one win each in their last five matches

Prediction

We're in for a clash between fairly evenly matched sides, making it tough to pick a clear favorite. The optimal bet here looks to be "Under 3.0 goals" at odds of 1.61.