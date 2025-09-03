Prediction on game Total under 3.5 Odds: 1.6 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the matches of the third round of the CAFA Nations Cup group stage will be played on Thursday in Dushanbe, where the national teams of Tajikistan and Iran will lock horns. I’m tipping on goals in this clash, with a promising shot at success.

Match preview

The hosts got off to a rocky start at their home tournament, losing 1-2 to India in the opening round. After conceding twice by the 13th minute, Tajikistan did everything they could to avoid defeat. Samiev pulled one back in the 23rd minute, giving Tajikistan hope of leveling the score, but they missed a penalty in the 73rd minute.

In the second round, Tajikistan edged Afghanistan, but it was a nervy affair. After scoring from the spot midway through the first half, the hosts doubled their lead only in the third minute of stoppage time, with Mabatshoev netting. Up next is a clash with Iran—a team Tajikistan have a poor head-to-head record against. Besides home support, Gela Shekliadze’s squad will need a fair share of luck.

Iran’s national team continues to live up to its reputation as a powerhouse of Asian football, displaying mature, balanced, and effective football. Not only did they qualify for the World Cup, but they did so in style, topping Group A ahead of ambitious Uzbekistan by two points.

At the Central Asian Cup, Iran are once again proving they’re not just here to participate—they’re here to win. In the opening round, the “Persian Lions” calmly dispatched Afghanistan (3-1), and in their second match, they knocked out India with an emphatic 3-0 victory. Even on neutral ground, Iran played like hosts—dictating possession, tempo, and the rhythm of the game.

Probable lineups

Tajikistan : Khasanov, Safarov, Karomatullozoda, Juraboev, Nazarov, Shukurov, Jalilov, Boboev, Panjshanbe, Mabatshoev, Samiev

: Khasanov, Safarov, Karomatullozoda, Juraboev, Nazarov, Shukurov, Jalilov, Boboev, Panjshanbe, Mabatshoev, Samiev Iran: Beiranvand; Hardani, Kanaani, Khalilzadeh, Mohammadi; Noorafkan, Ezatolahi; Jahanbakhsh, Ghoddos, Ghayedi; Taremi

Match facts and head-to-head

Iran have beaten their opponent twice, scoring 8 goals in total, though their last meeting was back in 2012

Iran have won their last three games, netting three goals in each

The "Over 2.5 total goals" bet has landed in three of Tajikistan’s last five matches

Prediction

The bookmakers are firmly backing Iran, pricing the favorites at odds of 1.28. We believe Iran will seal another victory, but this time won’t score three goals. Our pick: "Under 3.5 total goals" at odds of 1.60.