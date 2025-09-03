RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Tajikistan vs Iran prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 4, 2025

Tajikistan vs Iran prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 4, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Tajikistan vs Iran prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Tajikistan Tajikistan
CAFA Nations Cup 04 sep 2025, 11:30
Dushanbe, Central Republican Stadium Dushanbe
Iran Iran
Prediction on game Total under 3.5
Odds: 1.6
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the matches of the third round of the CAFA Nations Cup group stage will be played on Thursday in Dushanbe, where the national teams of Tajikistan and Iran will lock horns. I’m tipping on goals in this clash, with a promising shot at success.

Match preview

The hosts got off to a rocky start at their home tournament, losing 1-2 to India in the opening round. After conceding twice by the 13th minute, Tajikistan did everything they could to avoid defeat. Samiev pulled one back in the 23rd minute, giving Tajikistan hope of leveling the score, but they missed a penalty in the 73rd minute.

In the second round, Tajikistan edged Afghanistan, but it was a nervy affair. After scoring from the spot midway through the first half, the hosts doubled their lead only in the third minute of stoppage time, with Mabatshoev netting. Up next is a clash with Iran—a team Tajikistan have a poor head-to-head record against. Besides home support, Gela Shekliadze’s squad will need a fair share of luck.

Iran’s national team continues to live up to its reputation as a powerhouse of Asian football, displaying mature, balanced, and effective football. Not only did they qualify for the World Cup, but they did so in style, topping Group A ahead of ambitious Uzbekistan by two points.

At the Central Asian Cup, Iran are once again proving they’re not just here to participate—they’re here to win. In the opening round, the “Persian Lions” calmly dispatched Afghanistan (3-1), and in their second match, they knocked out India with an emphatic 3-0 victory. Even on neutral ground, Iran played like hosts—dictating possession, tempo, and the rhythm of the game.

Probable lineups

  • Tajikistan: Khasanov, Safarov, Karomatullozoda, Juraboev, Nazarov, Shukurov, Jalilov, Boboev, Panjshanbe, Mabatshoev, Samiev
  • Iran: Beiranvand; Hardani, Kanaani, Khalilzadeh, Mohammadi; Noorafkan, Ezatolahi; Jahanbakhsh, Ghoddos, Ghayedi; Taremi

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Iran have beaten their opponent twice, scoring 8 goals in total, though their last meeting was back in 2012
  • Iran have won their last three games, netting three goals in each
  • The "Over 2.5 total goals" bet has landed in three of Tajikistan’s last five matches

Prediction

The bookmakers are firmly backing Iran, pricing the favorites at odds of 1.28. We believe Iran will seal another victory, but this time won’t score three goals. Our pick: "Under 3.5 total goals" at odds of 1.60.

Prediction on game Total under 3.5
Odds: 1.6
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Seychelles vs Gabon prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 03 sep 2025, 09:00 Seychelles vs Gabon prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 3, 2025 Seychelles Odds: 1.6 Gabon Recommended Melbet
Lithuania vs Sweden prediction EuroBasket 03 sep 2025, 09:30 Lithuania vs Sweden prediction and H2H — September 3, 2025 Lithuania Odds: 1.61 Sweden Bet now 1xBet
Finland vs Germany prediction EuroBasket 03 sep 2025, 13:30 Finland vs Germany prediction and H2H — September 3, 2025 Finland Odds: 1.6 Germany Bet now Melbet
Turkey vs Serbia prediction Eurobasket 03 sep 2025, 14:15 Turkey vs Serbia prediction and H2H — September 3, 2025 Turkey Odds: 1.73 Serbia Recommended Melbet
Afghanistan vs India prediction CAFA Nations Cup 04 sep 2025, 08:00 Afghanistan vs India prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 4, 2025 Afghanistan Odds: 1.61 India Bet now Melbet
Kazakhstan vs Wales prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 04 sep 2025, 10:00 Kazakhstan vs Wales prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 4 September 2025 Kazakhstan Odds: 1.59 Wales Bet now Mostbet
Georgia vs Turkiye prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 04 sep 2025, 12:00 Georgia vs Turkey: who will kick off World Cup qualification with a win? Georgia Odds: 1.65 Turkiye Recommended 1xBet
Lithuania vs Malta prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 04 sep 2025, 12:00 Lithuania vs Malta: H2H, prediction and probable line-ups — September 4, 2025 Lithuania Odds: 2.1 Malta Bet now Mostbet
Slovakia vs Germany prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 04 sep 2025, 14:45 Slovakia vs Germany prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 4, 2025 Slovakia Odds: 1.73 Germany Bet now 1xBet
Liechtenstein vs Belgium prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 04 sep 2025, 14:45 Liechtenstein vs Belgium prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 4, 2025 Liechtenstein Odds: 1.91 Belgium Recommended Mostbet
Bulgaria vs Spain prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 04 sep 2025, 14:45 Bulgaria - Spain prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 4, 2025 Bulgaria Odds: 1.75 Spain Bet now Melbet
Netherlands vs Poland prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 04 sep 2025, 14:45 Netherlands vs Poland prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 4 September 2025 Netherlands Odds: 2.1 Poland Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores