One of the fixtures of Matchday 5 in the 2026 World Cup qualifying tournament will take place on Thursday at the Tehelné pole stadium in Bratislava, where Slovakia will host the German national team. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash, as there’s plenty of reason to expect an exciting outcome.

Match preview

Slovakia have traditionally been a solid mid-tier team in European qualifiers, but a lack of attacking quality has consistently prevented them from reaching major tournaments. In the last cycle, the Slovaks managed to avoid defeat in 8 out of 10 matches, but only secured three wins — falling short of World Cup qualification. Francesco Calzona’s side can play pragmatic football, especially at home, where they’ve lost just once in their last nine World Cup qualifying matches.

However, Slovakia’s defense remains a concern — even on home turf, they regularly allow opponents to create chances. In the previous qualifiers, they kept just three clean sheets, two of which were against lowly Cyprus. Now, they face one of Europe’s most prolific attacking teams, and there will be little room for error.

Germany are a well-oiled machine who, despite recent stumbles at major tournaments, remain untouchable in qualifying campaigns. Last time out, the Germans cruised past all opponents, scoring 36 goals in 10 matches. Even away from home, they rack up win after win — their current World Cup qualifying unbeaten run on the road stands at 18 matches.

Julian Nagelsmann’s men traditionally rely on dynamic wing play and relentless pressing from the opening whistle. Germany rarely settle for a narrow win — if they break the deadlock, a quick second goal often follows. Slovakia might put up a fight, but containing this attack for 90 minutes will be a tall order.

Probable lineups

Slovakia : Dúbravka, Škriniar, Hancko, Ďomberger, Obert, Duda, Lobotka, Haraslín, Grošovski, Strelec, Boženík

: Dúbravka, Škriniar, Hancko, Ďomberger, Obert, Duda, Lobotka, Haraslín, Grošovski, Strelec, Boženík Germany: Baumann, Tah, Mittelstädt, Rüdiger, Raum, Gnabry, Wirtz, Kimmich, Goretzka, Groß, Woltemade

Match facts and head-to-head

Germany are unbeaten in World Cup qualifying for 31 consecutive matches.

Slovakia have scored in 7 of their last 9 qualifying games.

Germany have netted at least three goals in 11 of their last 14 away qualifiers.

Prediction

Despite Slovakia’s respectable home record, it’s unlikely they’ll be able to withstand Germany’s attacking pressure for the full 90 minutes. The visitors always approach qualifying with maximum seriousness and have a habit of thrashing opponents, especially away. Our bet for this match: “Total over 2.5 goals” at odds of 1.73.