Prediction on game W1(+4.5) Odds: 1.91 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the fixtures of the 5th round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers will take place on Wednesday at the Rheinpark Stadium in Vaduz, where Liechtenstein will host Belgium. Here’s a betting pick for the outcome of this clash with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Liechtenstein’s national team remains one of the weakest sides in European qualification. The team has now lost nine consecutive World Cup qualifiers, failing to score a single goal in that span. Most of these defeats have been heavy — only twice during this period have they managed to keep the margin under three goals.

Things aren’t any better at home: 13 straight home defeats in qualification and 12 matches with barely any chances at the opponent’s goal. Still, while the defense isn’t exactly solid, it hasn’t completely collapsed either — in six of the last eight home matches, the team conceded no more than three goals, offering a glimmer of optimism ahead of facing a European powerhouse.

Belgium, on the other hand, boasts impressive consistency in qualification tournaments, now unbeaten in 30 straight matches. However, the statistics don’t tell the full story: Belgium rarely blows teams away on the road — most of their wins come by a single goal or a two-goal margin. In the last round, the Red Devils beat Wales but still conceded three times, highlighting ongoing defensive issues.

There’s no doubt Belgium are the favorites here, but it’s important to note the absence of star striker Romelu Lukaku and their less-than-stellar form at the start of this campaign. While they keep winning, they do so without excessive pressure, especially against clear underdogs. This approach could once again result in a restrained scoreline.

Probable lineups

Liechtenstein : Büchel, Hofer, Oberwadtzer, Beck, Traber, Göppel, Hasler, Lüchinger, Zele, Salanović, Saglam

: Büchel, Hofer, Oberwadtzer, Beck, Traber, Göppel, Hasler, Lüchinger, Zele, Salanović, Saglam Belgium: Courtois, Meunier, De Winter, Debast, De Kuijper, Trossard, Tielemans, De Bruyne, Vanhautte, Doku, Batshuayi

Match facts and head-to-head

Liechtenstein have lost 13 consecutive home qualifiers for the World Cup.

Belgium are unbeaten in their last 30 World Cup qualifying matches.

In Belgium’s last eight away matches, only once did they win by more than a two-goal margin.

Prediction

Even with the huge gulf in class between these two teams, expecting a massive Belgian win might be a stretch. Liechtenstein, despite their consistent losses, rarely go down by a huge scoreline, especially at home. Given Belgium's cautious style, the absence of Lukaku, and their traditionally restrained approach in qualifiers, backing the hosts with a handicap looks like a smart bet. Take "Liechtenstein to win with a +4.5 handicap" at odds of 1.91.