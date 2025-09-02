Prediction on game W1(+2.5) Odds: 1.75 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the 2026 World Cup qualifying clashes will take place on Thursday at the Vasil Levski Stadium in Sofia, where Bulgaria will host Spain. Here’s a betting tip for this showdown with solid odds for success.

Match preview

Bulgaria rarely delights their fans with major results on the international stage, but at home, they traditionally fight hard for points. In their last nine home World Cup qualifiers, Bulgaria have claimed six wins, and two of their three defeats came against heavyweights — France and Italy. The team is disciplined at the back, conceding no more than one goal in nine of their last thirteen home qualifiers.

Bulgaria’s coach builds the game through the midfield, focusing on ball control and a compact central line. It’s also notable that Bulgaria have found the net in regular time in seven of their last nine home qualifiers, underlining their attacking potential even against tough opponents. Despite an overall lack of results, the home side knows how to hold their ground.

Spain once again enter the qualifiers as group favorites, and their stats fully back this up. Out of their last 16 World Cup qualifiers, Spain have won 14, showing consistency and confidence. The Spaniards manage away games smartly and rarely let opponents off the hook — winning seven of their last eight away qualifiers in regular time.

However, emphatic victories are rare for La Roja — most games end with a margin of just one or two goals. In ten of their last eleven away qualifiers, Spain have scored only one or two goals, reflecting a pragmatic approach that prioritizes control over risk. This could be a key factor against a motivated home side.

Probable lineups

Bulgaria : Mitov, Nurnberger, Nedyalkov, Petrov, Minkov, Gruev, Chochev, Petkov, Milanov, Despodov, Kolev

: Mitov, Nurnberger, Nedyalkov, Petrov, Minkov, Gruev, Chochev, Petkov, Milanov, Despodov, Kolev Spain: Simon, Porro, Le Normand, Cubarsi, Cucurella, Pedri, Zubimendi, Rodri, Yamal, Oyarzabal, Williams

Match facts and head-to-head

Bulgaria have not lost by more than two goals at home in World Cup qualifying since 2005.

Spain have won 7 of their last 8 away matches in World Cup qualifying.

Bulgaria have scored in regular time in 7 of their last 9 home qualifiers.

Prediction

Both teams enter the match with different objectives: Bulgaria aiming to snatch points at home, Spain looking to kick off qualifying with a win. However, given the hosts' resilience in Sofia and Spain’s often modest away scoring, the smart bet looks to be that Bulgaria won’t lose by more than two goals. Our pick: “Bulgaria to win with a +2.5 handicap” at odds of 1.75.